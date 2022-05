If you decided to live a life that was intentionally agile, what would it look like? You’d accept that everything is changing, evolving, and devolving. You would neither be, nor expect the world to be, predictable. You would also accept that change is what we do all the time. Being a change agent in your own life means embracing new challenges, taking risks, and reinventing ourselves. It’s up to us to wake up and transform ourselves every day.

3 DAYS AGO