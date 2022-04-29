Gary Rhodes, 85

Gary Rhodes went to be with his Lord, while visiting with his family on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Gary was born on May 3, 1936, to his parents James and Norah in Rupert, Idaho. He was raised on the family farm in Idaho where he learned the value of hard work.

Before high school, his family moved to the Bitterroot Valley. He held many jobs and owned various businesses, all of which involved hard work and his full dedication. Despite all of that, he always found time to slow down for a cup of coffee, time to enjoy a cordial visit with friends, or even to play a friendly game of cards. Above all things, Gary knew how precious God, life and family were; spending time with others meant a great deal to him.



Gary and his wife, Shirley built a home in Hawaii once their kids graduated from high school and chose to enjoy the sun, warmth, and flip-flop lifestyle. When Shirley got sick, he diligently tended to her and stayed by her side until the very end.

Later, Gary married Grace and they snowbirded between Arizona and his beloved Flathead Lake home. He had many friends and was well loved. He was a great listener and would share stories about his wonderful friends and family. All in all, when asked, Gary said that he was truly blessed.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norah; his brothers, Don and Weston; his sister, Beverly; and his wife, Shirley Skjodal Rhodes.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon; his sons, James Rhodes (Laura) and Mark Rhodes (Amy); and daughters, Angela and Robynn Rhodes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Philip Rhodes, Bailey DelSorbo (Carter), Grace Rhodes, Tahni Baker (Samuel), Jaren Rhodes (Becca), Denille Derks (Malachi), Jayna Rhodes and Thatcher Hamilton. He also leaves behind his great-grandson, Rhodes Baker.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Easthaven Baptist Church in Kalispell. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Shirley, in C.E. Conrad Memorial Cemetery, Kalispell, Montana 59901. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Darlington Cremation and Burial Service are caring for the family.