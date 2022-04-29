ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, 79

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, devoted mom and nana (aka Nana Montana), passed away at the age of 79 on April 26, 2022, in Bigfork, surrounded by family. After living a full and happy life on her own terms, she is reunited in heaven with her beloved Bob. A beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky shortly after she passed.

Karen was born March 21, 1943, in Morris, Minnesota, to Doris and Gerald Scheldorf. Karen spent her childhood on the family farm in Chokio, Minnesota, and attended a small country school in her early years. She graduated in 1961 from Chokio High School, where she was a cheerleader and drummer in the school band. After working briefly in Minneapolis, Karen visited an aunt in Cut Bank, Montana, and loved it so much she decided to stay. She was a secretary for legal services when she met the love of her life, Bob Morgan. They married three months later on July 3, 1963, and were happily married in Cut Bank for 46 years before Bob died of cancer in 2009. Family was everything to them, and their children and grandchildren were the light of their lives. Karen worked in the Glacier County Treasurer’s Office for 25 years and enjoyed her time there visiting with customers. Her friendly personality and cheery energy were infectious. She loved to visit with anyone and made friends easily. A longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cut Bank, Karen played piano and organ and enjoyed working in the kitchen to help with the refreshments for funerals and memorial services. She also volunteered at the Cut Bank Food Bank after she retired.

In 2019, Karen moved to Columbia Falls to be closer to family and to watch her grandchildren play sports. She loved going to breakfast with family and playing Rummikub with friends. She also enjoyed girls’ weekends with old friends, playing cards and catching up. Her smile and legendary homemade caramels will be missed by many.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Gerald Scheldorf; brothers, Keith and Delvin Scheldorf; and her husband of 46 years, Bob Morgan.

She is survived by her two children, Eric (Pam) Morgan of Columbia Falls, and Nancy (Jeff) Thompson of Mukilteo, Washington; her four grandchildren, Ty, Drew, Cade and Kira; her sister, Gerilee (Tug) Zimmerman of Alexandria, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Caroline Scheldorf of Chokio, Minnesota, and Verna Scheldorf of Ottertail, Minnesota; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Karen requested to not have a service at this time, but a graveside memorial is planned for this summer. Her ashes will be laid to rest next to Bob’s at St. Richard Cemetery in Columbia Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeview Care Center, 1050 Grand Drive, Bigfork, Montana 59911.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Clara Johnson, 96

On the morning of April 11, 2022, at age 96, Clara passed away of natural causes in her home at Hunter’s Pointe in Helena, her devoted daughter Barbara at her side. Clara, the youngest of Nels and Steinvor (Bakka) Skogen’s five children, was born in Suldal, Norway, on Aug. 9, 1925. Three years later she immigrated with her parents and siblings to Epping, North Dakota. The enterprising Nels had homesteaded in North Dakota before returning to Norway to marry and create a family. Mom was a positive person, perhaps as a result of being a child of the Depression years, when life...
HELENA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

LaVern Mae Kemp, 84

LaVern Mae Kemp passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2022. She was born Memorial Day, May 30, 1937, in West Fargo, North Dakota, baptized on the Fourth of July and fully anticipated passing on a major holiday. She was the fourth out of five children born to Herbert and Emelia (Lauf) Robertson. Her father worked in civil defense during the war and then in the construction industry. The family moved frequently and one year she enrolled in six different schools. It was a source of pride that she finally obtained her high school diploma through correspondence the same year...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Ellen Noziska, 91

Ellen Noziska, 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022. She was born in Burke, South Dakota, to Gus and Ida Martin on Feb. 16, 1930. She grew up with six other siblings in Gregory, South Dakota. Soon after graduating high school, Ellen worked as an administrator for a downtown business in Gregory. She met Robert “Bob” Noziska, and they started a family. In 1960, the family moved farther west when Bob transferred to Kalispell to fill a manager’s role at the local Gambles department store. Ellen and Bob made Kalispell their home for the long-haul. They became parishioners of St. Matthew’s...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Charles L. Guldner, 82

Charles L. Guldner, 82, of Bigfork, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Charles was born to George and Frances Guldner on Aug. 6, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as by his sister, Dorcas and his brother George. He is survived by his wife Ruth E. (Goodman) Guldner, and his brother Edward (Marian) Guldner of Hampton, Virginia, and friend and caregiver Nanci Bain. Charles graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in Pennsylvania followed byAlbright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree, Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a Master of...
BIGFORK, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
City
Cut Bank, MT
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 27 2022

No. 28542 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION BLANCHARD LAKE ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 966AX) on April 14, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Blanchard Lake Zoning District SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) Planned Unit Development (PUD). The property is located at 5333 and 5379 Highway 93 South outside Whitefish. The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended are described as: Parcel A and B of Certificate of Survey No. 1779,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Rose Valeria (LaChambre) Sweetser, 94

Rose Valeria (LaChambre) Sweetser, 94, of Kalispell, passed away April 21, 2022, due to natural causes. Rose was born April 19, 1928, in Missoula to Orlando “Dutch” and Louise (LaChambre) Vittorie. One of seven children, she would be raised in Missoula where she would also graduate from the Sacred Heart Academy. As a single mother Rose married her true love, Jay Willis Sweetser, in 1953 and together they would raise four wonderful children. Rose would become a secretary, starting at Boeing. She would later work for the State of Montana Highway Department and the Office of Public Instruction. Rose would eventually...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gary Rhodes, 85

Gary Rhodes went to be with his Lord, while visiting with his family on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Gary was born on May 3, 1936, to his parents James and Norah in Rupert, Idaho. He was raised on the family farm in Idaho where he learned the value of hard work. Before high school, his family moved to the Bitterroot Valley. He held many jobs and owned various businesses, all of which involved hard work and his full dedication. Despite all of that, he always found time to slow down for a cup of coffee, time to enjoy a cordial...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Better weather heats up Spring Mack Days

Montana’s spring weather has finally made it. Anglers were relieved to have some calmer sunny days for fishing on Flathead Lake during the sixth weekend of 2022 Spring Mack Days. All three days of the weekend fishing were warmer and the water was more settled. There’s a neck-and-neck race of experienced anglers vying for the overall event lead. The top two anglers have each been in first place before and each have won the event. Current leader Kolton Turner won in 2021, with Jason Mahlen in second. Kolton was second in 2019 and third in 2020. Jason, currently in second, is...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Minneapolis#Play Sports#Chokio High School
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Wilderness Stay Alive With Game 3 Win

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Minnesota Wilderness keep their season alive as they defeat the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4-1 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Friday night. Ethan Wolthers, Nicholas Rexine, William Persson and Jared Mangan all scored for the Wildnerness who will play again Saturday night at home at 7:15.
CLOQUET, MN
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Newsmakers

• The Montana Dental Association recognized leaders in Montana dental practices during the 2022 Annual Meeting in Big Sky recently. The T.T. Rider Award was given to Kurt Lindemann of Glacier Centre for Dentistry in Kalispell to recognize his outstanding service to the profession and his community. "Kurt has given countless hours to the dental profession through MDA and ADA. He volunteers and steps up whenever his colleagues need him," said Kevin Miltko, who nominated him. Lindemann is an active volunteer with Dental Lifeline Network and Shepherd's Hand, providing dental care for underserved people in the Flathead Valley. He has held...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 28

Value of trees I very much appreciated the Daily Inter Lake letter from Shirley Folkwein lamenting the continuing loss of trees in the Flathead Valley (April 21, Plant a Tree on Earth Day). It is encouraging to know there is someone else who notices and cares how we are rapidly changing the beauty and character of our corner of the planet due in part to the little regard current developments place on trees. Rather than viewed as an asset worth preserving, developers seem to consider trees an impediment to their projects, clearing them away in the name of efficiency and profits. One...
WHITEFISH, MT
WDIO-TV

Four athlets from Cloquet make their college dreams official

Cale Prosen, Jack Sorenson, Maddie Young, and Alex Yrjanson all signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Prosen will be competing in cross country, track, and nordic ski right at the College of St. Scholastica. Sorenson will play baseball at Century College, while Yrjanson is joining...
CLOQUET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Inter Lake

Range Riders start hitting town in a week

In one week 45 baseball players, give or take, will be in Kalispell preparing for a short training camp, with the goal of playing in the Pioneer League. Nick Hogan, the 35-year-old manager of the Glacier Range Riders, bench/hitting coach Stu Pederson and general manager Erik Moore are tasked with whittling nearly four dozen players down to 25 ahead of the 2022 season. That begins May 23, on the road, with five games against the Rocky Mountain Vibe in Colorado Springs. Things are about to speed up. “We have probably about 45 players coming into town on the eighth,” Moore said last week....
KALISPELL, MT
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 29

1. Sartell (+31), 8. Cathedral (+60) Shot put: Tech's John Kaczor, 12th (47 feet-0.75 in) 4x800m relay: Cathedral, fourth (8:08.35) 100m: Cathedral's Hope Schueller, 13th (12.70) 100m hurdles: ROCORI's Cecelia Woods, sixth (14.79) 300m hurdles: ROCORI's Cecelia Woods, fifth (45.79) 1600m: Albany's Olivia Goebel, seventh (5:02.92) Long jump: Apollo's Noelle...
ALBANY, MN
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Retrievers unwelcome visit not a golden moment

A golden retriever allegedly bared its teeth at a Bigfork woman when she got home and then ran around her yard barking. She called Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report the aggressive behavior but decided she didn’t need to be contacted when the barking stopped. Her relief was short-term. About 20 minutes later, she called back when Cujo showed up on her porch, scratching at the door. Unsatisfied, the growling canine reportedly tore off a dog door. A man on a mini scooter with an attached wheelchair was allegedly dumping garbage in someone’s trash cans and refused to leave. Someone’s cat...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Polson netters sweep Columbia Falls

POLSON — Polson topped Columbia Falls in tennis duals Thursday, both by scores of 6-1. Clara Todd and Sierra Lundeen won singles matches and Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith were doubles winners. Lexi Olberholzer of Columbia Falls defeated Polson’s Karli Owen in No. 4 singles. For the boys, Torrin Ellis and Chris Lake were singles winners, as were doubles pair Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee. Columbia Falls’ Logan Heupel prevailed in three sets over Polson’s Brock Henderson. Late Thursday Girls Polson 6, Columbia Falls 1 Singles Clara Todd (Polson) def. Cloey Ramage 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Sierra Lundeen (Polson) def. Lillian McDonald 6-0, 6-0; Liz Tolley (Polson) def. Mackenzie Nelson 6-2, 6-3;...
POLSON, MT
WausauPilot

Wausau Curlers competing on last day of Junior Nationals

Curlers from Wausau are on the ice on the final day of the Junior National Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover on Saturday, one in the driver’s seat. Team Tamboli led by Anna Tamboli of Portage, with Tessa Thurlow of Wausau, Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel from North Dakota, won their playoff match and will be in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. They defeated the Ryhorchuk rink from Minnesota, 6-5.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Inter Lake

Polson, Libby and C-Falls all go 2-0 in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN — The Polson battery of pitcher Katelyn Druyvestein and catcher McKenna Hanson teamed up for a one-hitter and combined for six RBIs in the Pirates’ 13-0 win over Corvallis at the Frenchtown Invitational softball tournament Friday. The win was Polson’s second of the day: The defending Class A champion ended State B champion Florence’s hopes 6-5 in the day’s first game. In other action in Frenchtown, Libby beat East Helena 9-2 and edged Dillon 8-6; and Columbia Falls beat Havre 9-2 and swamped Dillon 22-6. Mission-Arlee-Charlo beat Hamilton 13-1 and Stevensville 15-0. Polson 13, Corvallis 0 Druyvestein allowed one hit and no walks...
POLSON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy