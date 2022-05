Zack Swanson struck out 10 batters in four innings and Toutle Lake dealt Rainier a 12-5 loss Thursday in C2BL baseball action in Toutle. The Ducks (17-1, 14-0 league) scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and cruised from there. Swanson had a pair of hits to help his own cause, while Fisher Wassell drove in three runs.

