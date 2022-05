UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO