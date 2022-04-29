ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Senate passes bill legalizing sports wagering

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Members of the Kansas Senate voted 21-13 to pass a bill early Friday morning that legalizes sports wagering in the state.

Earlier Thursday , legislators spent the day discussing a compromised version of the bill.

Compromise negotiations included an amendment aimed at attracting professional sports teams to the state.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the House of Representatives gave the green light to the bill with a 73-49 vote, sending it to the Senate.

Lawmakers estimate the bill will benefit the economy in Kansas and bring nearly $5 million to the state annually.

The bill now heads to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk to be signed into law.

