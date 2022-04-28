Series Preview UAB: Golden Eagle baseball will face tough C-USA road series

Baylor’s nationally ranked track and field teams will close out the regular season in the bayou, as they compete at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday. The Baylor men are ranked 11th and the women are 17th in the latest national rankings. The BU men are led by a pair of athletes who hold the No. 1 spot in the NCAA in their respective events — Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin and Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO