Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is leading off in Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Wong was batting from the bottom third of the order in the previous two games because the Brewers were facing southpaws, but he's back in the leadoff spot for Friday's opener against a righty. Andrew McCutchen is batting cleanup and Hunter Renfroe is hitting sixth.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO