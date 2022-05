A couple of months ago, I sat down at a lunch table next to a bunch of young men from my college. Eager to make friends and meet new people, we started chatting about where we were from and what year we were in. Shortly after, I came face-to-face with the dreaded question: "What are you majoring in?" Don't get me wrong: I'm proud that I'm majoring in gender and sexuality studies. My classes discuss really complex and interesting gender topics and force students to think about the ways we can help solve some of the biggest issues affecting gender minorities. However, some of the students at my school don't seem to hold my major in the same regard as other areas of study.

