Blizzard will unveil the first Warcraft mobile game on May 3rd
By Conner Flynn
GeekyGadgets
2 days ago
WoW is a super popular franchise. Almost two decades after its launch, World of Warcraft is still going strong. It really never slows down. In fact, the MMORPG saw its latest expansion drop in April and is actively working on ridable dragons for...
According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
The Serpent Rogue has this week launched on the PC via Steam, Xbox and Nintendo Switch handheld console providing a chance to play a “botanical” action-adventure game set in a medieval fantasy world. Master the art of alchemy, explore forgotten lands, tame wild beasts and protect the realm from impending disaster. “You will craft, brew, boil, & concoct potions all in your stead to defeat an ominous danger!” Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Serpent Rogue.
ROCCAT has created a new symmetrical shaped wireless gaming mouse in the form of the Burst Pro Air which is now available to purchase priced at $100. The symmetrical lightweight design weighs just 81 g and is equipped with Titan Switch Optical, heat-treated glides and Stellar Wireless technology to provide you with “high-performing, unrestricted gameplay” says ROCCAT.
If you are in the market for an affordable wireless microphone you may be interested in the new Turtle Beach Recon Air Wireless Chat launch this month and now available to purchase priced at $40. The wireless microphone supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Bluetooth enabled iOS and Android devices and has been specifically designed for gamers who enjoy to play using speakers rather than headsets.
The Lead-Up It is no secret that many of the Korean Overwatch players are good friends with each other outside of the game. This stems from the community of pro players during the APEX era and then the Overwatch League. As the Overwatch League has gone along, more of the original fan-favorite names have retired or gone to other games. Though players like Bumper and Stitch have been greatly missed fans have found new players to follow and cheer for. There is always a buzz of excitement when one of these players hop on Overwatch.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
The short-video form is popular right now and has a lot of potential for monetization. So naturally, every social media platform wants a piece of that action. We have Instagram and Facebook with Reels and YouTube has Shorts. YouTube wants to increase its earnings from Shorts and has now started...
Electronics engineer Ravinder who has been working in the embedded industry for past 10 years developing products based on Raspberry Pi, Raspberry Pi Pico, Arduino, Jetson Nano and others. Has taken to Kickstarter to launch the USB to TTL USB-UART plug and play interface solution. “USB TTL is developed with...
If you are interested in learning more about the new handheld games console created by the engineers at AMBERNOC, you will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a great hands-on review of the new RG503. The console is powered by a Quad-Core 64bitCortex-A55 supported by 1GB RAN and comes with 16GB of onboard storage with support for 2.4 and 5G WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n as well as Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.
Very recently, Overwatch 2 beta officially began. Allowing players to experience 5v5 team based combat, Overwatch 2 polishes the gameplay of its predecessor. Many players grew excited over the amount of hype. surrounding the first person shooter. Literal years in the waiting, and Blizzard promised a strong improvement that might help grow the Overwatch community. The game is very much still in beta, therefore is only in a testing phase. But is Overwatch 2 worth it so far?
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
A new trailer has been released for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, the no free to play vampire battle royale game set in Prague. Allows you to use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to hunt your rivals and dominate the night. Checkout the latest trailer embedded below to learn more about the game created by the team of designers at Sharkmob in Malmö, Sweden.
A PSA 10 Crystal Charizard and PSA 10 Shadowless Charizard are among the Pokemon Cards featured in the ongoing Whatnot Break the Bank event. While waiting for the English release of Astral Radiance, players can try their luck in getting two very high-value cards to add to their collection. The ongoing Whatnot Break the Bank event, which runs until Sunday, May 1, will be featuring $400K worth of Pokemon Cards during their 6-day progressive live stream. The cards involved are very rare cards indeed: a PSA 10 Shadowless Charizard and a PSA 10 Crystal Charizard. These cards are very high value, currently priced at five-digit numbers over at eBay right now.
We have bad news if you were planning a Ubisoft gaming session with older games. It looks like Ubisoft has shut down online services for a whopping 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old platforms though. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware or might have good reason to revisit as well.
Fans of the Metal Gear Solid games especially release number four be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry who have used the RPCS3 emulator to play the vintage game at 4K and 60 frames per second. Launched back in 2008 on the PlayStation 3 the single player stealth game was developed by Kojima Productions and published by Konami.
Pokemon Unite will soon integrate a paid monthly membership that comes with exclusive perks for subscribers. As reported by Serebii, TiMi Studio recently unveiled the first-ever Pokemon Unite Membership that rewards subscribers with exclusive items and perks. Here’s a full list of items and perks subscribers will receive:. Holowear...
Surviving on Twitch is already a fraught prospect. But that may be about to get a whole lot worse, as the streaming juggernaut is reportedly looking at revamping its monetization model in ways that are less favourable to creators and viewers. That comes courtesy of a Bloomberg report, which has...
