AgriCulture: Family Day on the Farm, CLEAR30, Calvert Grange opens Yard Sale Season

Spend a day on the farm and help Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program in Port Deposit Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Day on the Farm helps Freedom Hills provide equine based therapy to children, teens, adults and veterans with physical, mental or emotional challenges.

While admission and many of the events are free including music by Dave Read, Box Turtle Bob, Restore Church and more, you can support Freedom Hills by purchasing Family Bundle tickets that include pony rides, hay rides, face painting, games and a moon bounce for $10.

There are also packets for each activity individually.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance go to freedomhills.org . Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program is located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane in Port Deposit.

The therapy program recently marked its 40th year of service.

•••

Yard Sale season has returned to Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.

The first Yard Sale to benefit the Grange Scholarship Fund is Saturday April 30 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Table space is still available. A 10-by-10-foot outdoor vehicle space is $20 and $25 for a trailer. Indoor spaces are $30.

The Grange will be selling food and baked goods inside the hall.

Go to https://www.calvertgrange.org/yardsales.html for more information or to reserve a space.

•••

Learn about food supply chains and production with the DE/MD Regional Food System Webinar Series offered by University of Delaware Extension. Every Monday from noon until 1 p.m. there is a different virtual topic to help you explore the elements and interconnectedness of the regional food system.

Upcoming seminars include exploring poultry and egg production, knowing your consumer, seafood and aquaculture, the relationship between agriculture and the consumer, climate change and grazing and its connection to food production and the environment.

Go to https://www.pcsreg.com/de-md-regional-food-system-webinar-series to register and see the list of speakers.

•••

There’s an opportunity for Maryland farmers to transition from the Conservation Reserve Program and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to a 30-year program being offered by USDA.

The Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers program, or CLEAR30, is available to farmers whose contracts in CRP or CREP are due to expire Sept. 30, 2022. As an incentive Maryland Department of Agriculture is offering farmers a one-time bonus of $1,000 per acre when approved for CLEAR30.

“With CLEAR30, Maryland producers have the opportunity to commit to water quality improvement practices that will be implemented for the next 30 years,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Having these practices in place long term will help Maryland decrease runoff, and help our state meet our Chesapeake Bay goals. We are extending our one-time bonus program to encourage more Maryland farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Start the transition process by contacting the USDA Elkton Service Center at 105 Chesapeake Boulevard or call 410-398-4411. To get more information on the Maryland bonus program send an email to Alisha Mulkey; alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov .

•••

Chester County has marked a milestone with more than 30% of its land preserved as open space.

According to the Chester County Planning Commission, as of Dec. 31, 2021 there are 147,000 acres of land protected from development. That is 30.2 percent of the Pennsylvania county’s total acreage.

“We have been saying ‘nearly 30 percent’ for a number of years, and now Chester County can confidently proclaim that 30 percent – actually 30.2 percent – of our land is protected, preserved, and will never be developed,” said Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz.

To celebrate, Chester County will host a 2022 Open Space Summit May 10 at Springton Manor Farm in Glenmoore, Pa. The commissioners and members of the planning commission and Department of Parks and Preservation will participate. The theme is ‘Farms for the Future,’ which will call attention to the farming industry and ways that farming can address environmental challenges.

“Farmland is a key aspect of Chester County’s bucolic legacy,” said Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline. “Thanks to the tremendous partnerships that have been developed with staff from our county departments, members of our Ag Land Preservation Board, our farm owners, conservancies and municipalities, we are able to add thousands of acres of preserved farmland every year. In fact, of the 2,930 acres preserved last year, nearly half of it was as agricultural conservation easements, which is one reason why this year’s Open Space Summit recognizes the important connection with our farming community.”

Russell Redding, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture, will give the keynote address. For more information on the Chester County Open Space Summit go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-space-summit-farms-for-the-future-tickets-293398712447

