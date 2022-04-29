ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriet's House opens safe house, Mary's Sanctuary

By By MIKE DETMER
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiegz_0fNnRs0300

CAMBRIDGE — An organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking is opening a safe house in Dorchester County.

A small crowd that included Governor Larry Hogan and Congressman Andy Harris, as well as staff and supporters of Harriet’s House gathered Tuesday, April 19, at the location to ceremonially cut the ribbon to open the facility.

The location of the facility, named Mary’s Sanctuary in honor of the late mother of the man who donated the house, is not being made public in order to provide a layer of safety for the people the organization aims to assist.

“This dream has been a long time coming,” said Julie Crain, Harriet’s House founder and executive director. “In 2008, this was planted in my heart: to help women who have been trafficked, and it’s taken all these years to get to this point, but God has been faithful.”

The house, that Crain said was in such bad shape “it could’ve been pushed down,” is now fully renovated and set to open to serve as a refuge for trafficked women in June.

In his remarks, Harriet’s House donor Bill Paterakis told the story seeing Hogan interact with children at Ronald McDonald House during the governor’s battle with cancer.

Hogan said he remembered that instance of interacting with kids likewise battling serious illnesses and that it was more meaningful to him than other political accomplishments mentioned in the introduction.

The governor said there was “no better way” to honor Harriet Tubman, the namesake for the organization, than to promote the mission of Harriet’s House, which is “to combat human trafficking and to bring freedom and healing to women who have been sexually exploited through raising awareness, educating communities and providing outreach, drop-in centers and long-term restorative care.”

Harriet’s House cut a ribbon on a different facility in November 2019, a drop-in center at 409 Muir Street in downtown Cambridge, offering women a safe place to find care, assistance and resources.

Derek Wanex said in an interview that he left that ribbon cutting asking himself, “Who starts a foundation to house women without a home?”

Wanex was working on securing tax lien sales as a means of investment, when he couldn’t sleep for three nights.

During that time, he considered the possibility of donating a house, and Wanex said he had a recurring thought of being judged by God for his actions in life and having to face the question: “Why didn’t you help those women?”

He remembered calling Crain on the third day when he came to terms with what he needed to do. “Julie, you might think I’m crazy, but I think I have a house for these women,” he told her.

The donation of the house was just the beginning of the process, as the house was in a state of complete disrepair.

The Crain family swung into action. Julie’s husband Jim, owner of Crain and Sons Masonry in Easton, and son Tommy, started work gutting the house down to the framing, often aided by Julie’s sister Robin Spillman and her husband Tommy.

The work, aided many times by a variety of other volunteers, was difficult (“filthy,” said Robin Spillman). The plaster and lath were torn out and carried out to the dumpster, “one five gallon bucket at a time,” said Jim Crain.

Thousands of work hours and many donations later, the house is immaculately refurbished, bright and clean inside and purposefully bland outside.

Julie Crain said the house will have space for five woman and will be staffed by full- and part-time help. She said she was grateful for a recent allocation of money for Harriet’s House announced by the governor, and she observed that the funding would cover a portion of the operating expenses for the year, but that more help in the form of contributions would continue to be needed.

The drop-in center on Muir Street is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Crain said she expects that referrals for clients for the Mary’s Sanctuary facility will come from a variety of entities, including law enforcement and social work organizations.

As the visionary head of the organization, Crain is already anticipating the opportunity to acquire and open facilities with more capacity to shelter trafficking victims. “The need is great,” she said.

Crain views helping to meet that need as her calling from God.

“When He calls you to do something, you can’t not do it,” she said. “He put that dream in your heart.”

More information on Harriet’s House can be found online at harriettshouse.org. The drop in center phone number is 410-430-7538.

Assistance for victims of human trafficking is available from For All Seasons by calling 800-310-7273 (English) or 410-829-6143 (Spanish).

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .

Comments / 2

