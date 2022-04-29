ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Safe Chain sued by Janssen Pharmaceuticals for allegedly distributing counterfeit drugs

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDwYW_0fNnRqEb00

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge-based pharmaceutical distributor Safe Chain Solutions is facing additional litigation by Janssen Sciences for allegedly distributing counterfeit HIV drugs, according to a federal civil complaint unsealed Tuesday.

Safe Chain Solutions and co-founders Charlie and Patrick Boyd are three of the defendants named in a federal complaint accusing wholesaler distributors and individuals of distributing large quantities of counterfeit Janssen HIV medications.

Janssen is the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, a multinational corporation that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.

According to a complaint filed by attorneys for Janssen on April 7, Janssen learned of the counterfeits through complaints from pharmacists and patients; the return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit medicine by ProPharma, another defendant in the suit; and disclosure of widespread distribution of the purported Janssen product by what attorneys allege are known counterfeiters in litigation brought forth by Gilead Sciences, another HIV drug manufacturer.

Two of the medications Safe Chain is alleged to have sold counterfeits of are Symtuza, a once-daily medication that contains an entire HIV combination therapy regimen in a single pill, and Prezcobix, a fixed-dose combination HIV medication, but is not a complete HIV regimen. A patient prescribed this medication must take at least one other antiretroviral medication, which works to suppress the levels of the virus in a patient’s blood.

Several of the complaints of counterfeit Symtuza with the wrong pills in the bottles could be traced to sales by Safe Chain, according to the federal complaint.

In December 2020, Janssen received a complaint from a pharmacy in New Jersey stating they had Symtuza bottles containing Prezcobix pills. A similar complaint had been made in November 2020 by a pharmacy in New York, which had been purchased from another defendant named in the complaint.

According to the complaint, both suspect bottles showed clear indications of counterfeiting. Each bottle reportedly came from the same lot and had the same serial number. However, attorneys for Janssen state that each authentic Symtuza bottle is given a unique serial number.

The New Jersey pharmacy provided Janssen with an invoice showing that the product had been purchased from Safe Chain.

In June 2021, Janssen received another complaint of a Symtuza bottle containing Prezcobix pills from a pharmacy in Michigan. Janssen’s analysis of the bottle revealed it was an authentic Symtuza bottle containing Prezcobix pills, making it a counterfeit product.

According to Janssen’s investigation, the patient prescribed Symtuza had taken the incorrect pills for almost a month.

The pharmacists provided Janssen with the pedigree document for the counterfeit, which was provided to them by Safe Chain. Janssen determined the pedigree was counterfeit because it showed a purported direct sale from Janssen to Cintex Services LLC, which is not a Janssen authorized distributor, indicating the product could not have been purchased directly from Janssen.

According to the complaint, Safe Chain filed business records in the Gilead case that showed they had sold millions of dollars of Janssen HIV medication.

Janssen’s litigation comes months after Safe Chain Solutions and the Boyds were implicated in a separate federal complaint accusing them of being involved with an elaborate counterfeit HIV drug scheme.

Attorneys for Janssen are seeking $25 million in punitive damages from each defendant.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hepatitis drug is named most expensive in US with one prescription of 84 pills - that cost just $2 each to make - costing $30,000 without insurance, report finds

Americans are paying more than anyone else for prescription drugs, a new report finds, with a single prescription of one hepatitis drug costing nearly $30,000 for an uninsured person, a new report finds. A report published this month by Nice Rx finds that Americans spend around $1,011 per person every...
HEALTH
poz.com

Buckle Up! The ’Staley vs Gilead’ lawsuit could cost Big Pharma billions.

This is big news indeed. Pay attention. The latest twist in the Staley vs. Gilead lawsuit could signal very bad things for Gilead Sciences and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. As the case barrels forward (a jury date is set for March 2023), it could eventually cost Big Pharma billions of dollars in profits that the lawsuit contends has been the result of illegally shaking down people living with HIV and our insurers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Hiv Drugs#Safe Chain Solutions#Janssen Sciences#Johnson Johnson#Propharma#Gilead Sciences
biospace.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic will End, with Implications for Biopharma

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day and, when it does, some biopharma companies will need to revert to a more normal way of working with others. In particular, they must again adhere to the antitrust regulations that often were waived in the effort to speed the emergency use authorizations for vaccines, therapies and protective equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia will no longer consider fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia

Addiction recovery advocates are eagerly awaiting the governor’s signature on a recently passed bill that decriminalizes fentanyl test strips. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The strips that determine whether a substance contains fentanyl are currently considered paraphernalia in Georgia. Fentanyl test strips are in a legal gray area because,...
GEORGIA STATE
Health

FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For COVID-19 Shot For Children 2-6, Tax Disclosure For Amgen, Fast Track Tags For SQZ Biotech, Timber Pharma Candidates

Amgen says that earlier this month the company received a notice of deficiency from the Internal Revenue Service centered on 2013 to 2015. The agency seeks to increase Amgen's taxable income for the period by an amount that would result in an additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion plus interest.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. FDA pushes ahead with move to ban menthol cigarettes

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a major victory for anti-smoking advocates but one that could face stiff opposition from Big Tobacco. The Biden administration’s historic proposal, which comes a year after the agency announced the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
26
Followers
77
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy