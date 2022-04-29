Safe Chain sued by Janssen Pharmaceuticals for allegedly distributing counterfeit drugs

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge-based pharmaceutical distributor Safe Chain Solutions is facing additional litigation by Janssen Sciences for allegedly distributing counterfeit HIV drugs, according to a federal civil complaint unsealed Tuesday.

Safe Chain Solutions and co-founders Charlie and Patrick Boyd are three of the defendants named in a federal complaint accusing wholesaler distributors and individuals of distributing large quantities of counterfeit Janssen HIV medications.

Janssen is the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, a multinational corporation that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.

According to a complaint filed by attorneys for Janssen on April 7, Janssen learned of the counterfeits through complaints from pharmacists and patients; the return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit medicine by ProPharma, another defendant in the suit; and disclosure of widespread distribution of the purported Janssen product by what attorneys allege are known counterfeiters in litigation brought forth by Gilead Sciences, another HIV drug manufacturer.

Two of the medications Safe Chain is alleged to have sold counterfeits of are Symtuza, a once-daily medication that contains an entire HIV combination therapy regimen in a single pill, and Prezcobix, a fixed-dose combination HIV medication, but is not a complete HIV regimen. A patient prescribed this medication must take at least one other antiretroviral medication, which works to suppress the levels of the virus in a patient’s blood.

Several of the complaints of counterfeit Symtuza with the wrong pills in the bottles could be traced to sales by Safe Chain, according to the federal complaint.

In December 2020, Janssen received a complaint from a pharmacy in New Jersey stating they had Symtuza bottles containing Prezcobix pills. A similar complaint had been made in November 2020 by a pharmacy in New York, which had been purchased from another defendant named in the complaint.

According to the complaint, both suspect bottles showed clear indications of counterfeiting. Each bottle reportedly came from the same lot and had the same serial number. However, attorneys for Janssen state that each authentic Symtuza bottle is given a unique serial number.

The New Jersey pharmacy provided Janssen with an invoice showing that the product had been purchased from Safe Chain.

In June 2021, Janssen received another complaint of a Symtuza bottle containing Prezcobix pills from a pharmacy in Michigan. Janssen’s analysis of the bottle revealed it was an authentic Symtuza bottle containing Prezcobix pills, making it a counterfeit product.

According to Janssen’s investigation, the patient prescribed Symtuza had taken the incorrect pills for almost a month.

The pharmacists provided Janssen with the pedigree document for the counterfeit, which was provided to them by Safe Chain. Janssen determined the pedigree was counterfeit because it showed a purported direct sale from Janssen to Cintex Services LLC, which is not a Janssen authorized distributor, indicating the product could not have been purchased directly from Janssen.

According to the complaint, Safe Chain filed business records in the Gilead case that showed they had sold millions of dollars of Janssen HIV medication.

Janssen’s litigation comes months after Safe Chain Solutions and the Boyds were implicated in a separate federal complaint accusing them of being involved with an elaborate counterfeit HIV drug scheme.

Attorneys for Janssen are seeking $25 million in punitive damages from each defendant.