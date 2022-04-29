ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Best dry shampoo in 2022

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Sometimes you wake up and it just doesn’t make sense for you to take a shower. Either you’re rushing around and you don’t have time or you know you don’t smell too bad, so it doesn’t make sense to. Plus, if you did your hair the day prior, you definitely don’t need to wash it again. That’s where dry shampoo comes into play. It helps absorb the dirt, oil, and grease that may have accumulated from the day and helps freshen your hair when you aren’t washing it. The best dry shampoo is one that is effective and extends the look of your hair.

Whether you want to keep your blowout looking good or need to look like you didn’t just work out, dry shampoo is here to help. It usually comes in a spray can that is easy to travel with. But if you’re worried about how it will work with your hair, we’re here to help. Take a look at our picks for the best dry shampoo. Then you can go without washing your hair for a few days. No one will know.

Best dry shampoo overall: Living Proof Dry Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTLfJ_0fNnR9nx00
Living Proof Dry Shampoo Image source: Living Proof/Amazon

Pros: Good for men and women, triple-action cleansing technology

Cons: Expensive, strong smell

Experience the fresh out of the shower feel whenever you use Living Proof Dry Shampoo. It is silicone-, paraben-, phthalate-free, and isn’t tested on animals. Thanks to the triple-action cleansing technology, this cleans beyond an ordinary dry shampoo. There are fast-absorbing powders that will soak up oil and sweat, making your hair shine and eliminating a greasy look. Living Proof’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule allows those powders to be removed from the hair, which takes the oil and dirt with them.

This features a fragrance that covers up any odor and, even if some customers believe it’s a strong smell, it is time-released to activate when you need it the most. You should apply it to dirty and oily areas of the hair and then wait for 30 seconds. After that, massage and shake it at the roots with both hands. Brushing your hair will remove it. This also is a bit pricey but it does the trick.

Best dry shampoo for oily hair: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fMeq_0fNnR9nx00
A before and after look at what hair looks like with Klorane Dry Shampoo. Image source: Klorane/Amazon

Pros: Ideal for oily hair, no chalky residue

Cons: Can leave a chalky residue

If you have oily hair by nature, Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle is a smart investment. This controls and absorbs excess oil, fighting the battle for you. It rids your hair and scalp of oil in just 25 seconds and allows you more time in between washes. Typically, Klorane dry shampoo is derived from oat milk. But this is derived from nettle, which is a plant used with astringent and oil-purifying powers.

Klorane is a leader in botany practices and promotes clean products. This helps provide bounce, volume, and also texture to hair. It should be sprayed 10 inches away from your hair, focusing on the roots. After two minutes, you should brush it through. Some customers have complained about white residue left in their hair after use though.

Best smelling: Batiste Tropical Fragrance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq1Hr_0fNnR9nx00
Batiste Tropical Fragrance Dry Shampoo Image source: Batiste/Amazon

Pros: Scents of coconut, jasmine, and vanilla, effective for several hair types

Cons: White powder left

The scents of the Batiste Tropical Fragrance Dry Shampoo are just what you’re hoping for. The scents of coconut, jasmine, and vanilla will have you smelling better, especially if you use this after a workout. The dry shampoo is formulated to target excess oil and dirt and get rid of it. It works into the roots to leave your hair feeling clean between washes.

The waterless shampoo formula is effective on all kinds of hair types. Great for someone on the go, this removes oils and adds texture and volume to boost appearance. Also, this is offered in another scent, but this one is much more pleasing. You can spray and massage it in and then style it the way you like it. Similar to the Klorane, some customers have complained about the white residue left.

Best matte shampoo: Tigi Tigi Bed Head Matte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8dai_0fNnR9nx00
Tigi Tigi Bed Head Matte Dry Shampoo Image source: Tigi/Amazon

Pros: Great for casual wear, works great for any hair length

Cons: Hair can look greasy after cleaning it out

No matter how long your hair is, Tigi Tigi Bed Head Matte Dry Shampoo can work with it. It works great for any hair length and almost any hairstyle. If you have fine hair all the way to medium hair, you’ll be pleased with the results after using this. Meant for second or third day styling, it removes excess oil from hair, providing a matte finish.

The fragrance is vanilla, so your hair will smell good afterward. It gets rid of the oils that weigh your hair down. The Refractive Index Matching Technology encourages even light refraction across the hair’s surface for a clean and even finish. Some customers have said that your hair can seem a bit greasy but it takes almost no time to apply and massage it in.

Best value: OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmabc_0fNnR9nx00
OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo Image source: OGX/Amazon

Pros: Cost-effective, light and luxurious texture

Cons: Leaves hair looking oily for some

The OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo is packed with argan oil from Morocco. This five-ounce bottle is worth your money because it won’t cost a lot of it. It will freshen your tresses and the argan oil and silk proteins keep your hair feeling fine in between washes. It offers light and luxurious texture to revitalize your style. It’s ideal for second day styling.

No matter if you have curly, wavy, or straight hair, this will work for you. It can leave your hair looking oily if you don’t brush it through. But for the price, you really can’t beat this purchase.

Check out our picks for the best men’s deodorant.

BGR.com

