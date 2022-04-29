ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sets up game-tying goal

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Hughes...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

Ahead of a first round matchup against Edmonton, the Kings finish off the regular season in Canada against Canucks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. When: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Watch: Bally Sports West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Sharks | April 29

Players and coach give props to Kraken faithful ahead of Friday's Fan Appreciation Night. Plus, Jordan Eberle on turnaround seasons. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night at Climate Pledge Arena with the final home game of the inaugural season. But, believe it, players and coach Dave Hakstol have highly valued the Kraken faithful all season long.
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Kings

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Kings this season: Dec. 6 (4-0 W), Dec. 30 (road), Apr. 28 (home). The Canucks are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games vs Los Angeles (4-0-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 115-101-32-11 all-time record in 259...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Andersen questionable for Hurricanes' playoff opener

Panarin, Copp out for Rangers vs. Capitals; Spurgeon, Dumba returning for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The goalie missed the final...
NHL
NHL

Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, to face Rangers in first round of playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Pittsburgh (46-25-11) finished third in the Metropolitan Division, three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who lost...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Hischier and Subban to Return Tonight vs. Wings | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils finish the 2021-22 season with a home finale against the Detroit Red Wings Friday night. The club will be holding its annual fan appreciation night, featuring special warmup jerseys and partner activations. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET and you can watch on MSG+ or listen on the...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
The Hockey Writers

OHL Playoffs: Windsor Spitfires Take 3-1 Lead, Face History

The top-seeded Windsor Spitfires are on the verge of lifting a decade-long frustration. After taking a 2-0 series lead on the eight-seed Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference first round, the club hit the road for a pair of games and now find themselves one game away from making history.
NHL
NHL

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens' Molson Cup Player of the Year

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has been named the winner of the Molson Cup Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The first-time recipient earned the monthly award outright in November and, uniquely, was named co-winner of the trophy in March, alongside Cole Caufield. The trophy is...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Almost at full strength

Mayfield (lower body) expects to be fully recovered as he and the Islanders go into the offseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Mayfield missed the last 21 games of the season due to the injury. The Islanders suffered on defense without his physical presence. He finished the season with three goals and 18 points and a rating of minus-5 in 61 games. Mayfield should anchor the second pair on defense for the Islanders again next season.
ELMONT, NY

