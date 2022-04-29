ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brad Richardson: Puts up assist

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Richardson provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Richardson ended a six-game point drought...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Arizona Coyotes Icons Recall Favorite Gila River Memories

The Arizona Coyotes opened play at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Dec. 27, 2003 (known at that time as the Phoenix Coyotes) with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, so it seems only fitting that the club welcomes them back to town on Friday for its last-ever game in Glendale. Politics aside, it’s hard to not be emotional as the Coyotes suit up for the last time in front of fans at the place they’ve called home for the last 19 years.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Kasper Kulonummi – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja) NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among EU skaters) While first round talents Brad Lambert and Joakim Kemell are getting most of the attention as the top prospects to come out of Finland, the talent doesn’t stop there as there are plenty of names that should garner some attention. One of them is defenseman Kasper Kulonummi.
NHL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Colorado Avalanche will win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to get underway on Monday, May 2, and the door is truly wide open for any team to make a run for the championship. The Colorado Avalanche figure to be one of the teams best positioned to make a deep postseason run this year, and they certainly have the talent to win it all. With that in mind, here’s why the Aves have what it takes to win the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers recall defenceman Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Thursday morning. Broberg, 20, has spent two previous stints with the Oilers this year. He played eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 7 scoring one assist, then was recalled when Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson were promoted to the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named to AHL’s First All-Star Team

Stockton Heat goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named to the American Hockey League’s end-of-season First All-Star Team. Wolf, 21, is the first rookie goalie to be named to the First All-Star Team since current Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray received the honour as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2014–15.
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the shootout

On the Oilers setting a franchise record of 15 straight games without a regulation loss on home ice, riding momentum: “It’s big. I think the way we’ve been playing the last little while, 2.5 months, it’s all building towards what we’re going to be stepping into on Monday. I think we’re in a good position, we’re a confident group and we know what’s expected of us and what our systems are. We’re ready and excited to execute it.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four points while shorthanded this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO

