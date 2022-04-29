ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Supplies two assists in OT win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pettersson recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Brock Boeser
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Devin Shore's shootout goal gives Oilers victory over Canucks

Devin Shore scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Shore circled in from the right and then fired a wrist shot past Spencer Martin’s stick side...
HOCKEY
NHL

Canucks Announce Team Awards for 2021.22 Season

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced their annual Team Awards, presented by Parq Casino Resort, during their final home game of the regular season on April 28 at Rogers Arena. Among the seven awards announced, four were voted on by Canucks fans from April 20 to 26. Thatcher Demko:...
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL
Hockey
Vancouver Canucks
Sports
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cole Caufield registers first career NHL hat trick

Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield of Stevens Point, Wisconsin closed out the 2022 National Hockey League regular season with his first career National Hockey League hat trick. Caufield accomplished the feat in a 10-2 Canadiens romp over the Florida Panthers. Caufield scored one goal in each period. He put...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

Red Wings’ next coach could have an edge, NHL experience

The next Detroit Red Wings coach figures to be much different than Jeff Blashill, at least in personality and demeanor. General manager Steve Yzerman, chances are, will seek someone who is more abrasive and demanding. The feeling amongst some in the organization is that the team is too soft, wilts...
DETROIT, MI

