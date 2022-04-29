First Tee awarded $1,000 Power of Community grant for teaching kids golf and much more

Our Coachella Valley is a golf paradise. More than one hundred beautiful golf courses sprawl throughout the desert cities, but one in particular is very special.

First Tee-Coachella Valley is special because it caters to the very youngest golfers in our valley. It is the mission of the First Tee-Coachella Valley to instruct, encourage and inspire young golfers. The local nonprofit golf program was started by the Desert Recreation District in 2008.

Set right in the middle of Palm Desert, the First Tee program is headquartered at the Golf Center at Palm Desert. It's a modest little nine-hole par-three course without many of the fancy and posh features other valley courses offer — but what they do offer is very impressive. Here future golfers ages 4-18 learn the basic skills of the grand old game of golf and some pretty important life lessons along the way.

Instruction includes understanding and managing emotions. Resolving conflicts. Setting up step-by-step goals. Planning for the future. Appreciating diversity. All crucial character building skills taught right alongside lessons in golf swings, chipping and putting.

Lead instructor Coach Frederick Ball is a great example of a coach, mentor, cheerleader and motivator.

“I taught golf for 20 years in L.A. in a very prestigious golf program,” Ball tells us. "I've been here a very short time, but I love it! The families are so enthusiastic and positive, and the children are very eager to learn. It's a beautiful place to teach and play the game of golf."

The program concentrates on the basic skills of golf for young people, of course, but it also emphasizes the rules of sportsmanship, fairness, honesty and courtesy as well. These are skills the students can apply to so much more in life.

Teal Guion , the organization's executive director since its inception and former Palm Springs High School golfer, says: “I knew I wanted to support youth golf in our community, so I was excited to start up the First Tee program in 2008, and now we have grown the program to over 1,000 students in our green grass program. We have a very solid team, and the future looks so bright! We tell our kids to put a club in their hands and learn some golf skills — and they all end up learning so much more!”

Golf equipment and financial aid are available for those participants who have a need.

So, it's for this wonderful community outreach that Guion and her team have fostered for youth in our golf-centric valley that we award the First Tee our Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation $1,000 Power of Community grant so that they may continue instructing — and inspiring — new generations of golfers and leaders.

Congratulations to team First Tee — keep those great kids hitting them straight and playing fairly, both on and off the course!

For more on First Tee-Coachella Valley, visit firstteecoachellavalley.org .

If you know of a deserving volunteer who would love to have their nonprofit awarded the Power of Community grant, please email us at giving@desertsun.com . Include the name of the volunteer, the nonprofit they support and a few comments on why they are so deserving.

Sandie Newton is an award-winning broadcast journalist who began her career in Los Angeles as co-host of the nationally syndicated show "PM Magazine." She went on to host many local and national shows like "Hollywood Insider" before becoming one of the original anchors for E! and a regular on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." In 2017, she moved to the desert full time, creating and hosting NBCares for more than six years, profiling more than 300 valley nonprofits. She is now the host of "Living Better," airing locally on KESQ, CBS2 and FOX.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: First Tee awarded $1,000 Power of Community grant for teaching kids golf and much more