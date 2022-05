House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Representative Madison Cawthorn’s recent troubles bringing a gun to an airport when criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s opposition to metal detectors at the Capitol.The Independent asked Ms Pelosi at her weekly press conference about recent recordings revealed by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns that showed that the Republican House leader worried that members of his conference like Representative Matt Gaetz were “putting people in jeopardy” in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.“What you’re talking about I’m not going to comment on except to say this:...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO