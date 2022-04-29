Easton Airport tours return May 12, May 26

EASTON — Easton Airport is excited to invite the public to “Walk & Talk” at the community airport this spring. The event offers the public an on-site tour of the airport with a trek through designated sections of the airfield on May 12 and May 26.

Attendees can pre-register online and plan to join airport management for the walking tour on the designated dates. The event will be informative and engaging, offering a behind the scenes look at airport operations and the business side of aviation. Airport management expects the event will help the community gain a new perspective of the airport, learn about its history, and see how it has become known as the “Aviation Gateway to the Eastern Shore” over the years.

“The public really seemed to enjoy our 2021 Walk & Talk series, and we’ve had many calls asking if we would bring it back this year,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “We can’t wait to get back out there to observe operations with our attendees, see aircraft flying, and be open for any questions the public might have.”

The tours will begin at 10 a.m. near the picnic area outside the Easton Airport terminal. The group goes beyond the gates and walks a one-mile loop to the Easton Air Traffic Control Tower and back. During the walk and conversation, management will make stops to look and take photos at hangars, aircraft, and other equipment that is out. The tour will end back at the terminal, where photo-ops with the F-104 Starfighter, donated to Easton Airport by Tom Blair, will be available.

The 2021 Walk & Talk series registered over 150 guests for the opportunity to take the behind-the-scenes tour at the airport. Easton Airport Day 2021 saw the largest crowd ever gathered on the airfield for an event, but folks are still eager to learn more about the airfield and experience it up-close.

“People love being able to walk through the gates during these tours and be where the action is,” Easton Airport Business and Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “Folks that have joined us for a tour always seem to walk away with a newfound appreciation for what the airport offers.”

Pre-registration for the event is requested so airport management can share important information prior to arriving. No four-legged friends are permitted on the tour. Comfortable walking shoes, camera, sunscreen, and weather-appropriate clothes are the only other things needed to enjoy a morning on the community airfield.

Visit www.eastonairport.com/walk-talk to learn more and register for the upcoming dates.