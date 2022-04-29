ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton Airport tours return May 12, May 26

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBpiv_0fNnKgP600

EASTON — Easton Airport is excited to invite the public to “Walk & Talk” at the community airport this spring. The event offers the public an on-site tour of the airport with a trek through designated sections of the airfield on May 12 and May 26.

Attendees can pre-register online and plan to join airport management for the walking tour on the designated dates. The event will be informative and engaging, offering a behind the scenes look at airport operations and the business side of aviation. Airport management expects the event will help the community gain a new perspective of the airport, learn about its history, and see how it has become known as the “Aviation Gateway to the Eastern Shore” over the years.

“The public really seemed to enjoy our 2021 Walk & Talk series, and we’ve had many calls asking if we would bring it back this year,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “We can’t wait to get back out there to observe operations with our attendees, see aircraft flying, and be open for any questions the public might have.”

The tours will begin at 10 a.m. near the picnic area outside the Easton Airport terminal. The group goes beyond the gates and walks a one-mile loop to the Easton Air Traffic Control Tower and back. During the walk and conversation, management will make stops to look and take photos at hangars, aircraft, and other equipment that is out. The tour will end back at the terminal, where photo-ops with the F-104 Starfighter, donated to Easton Airport by Tom Blair, will be available.

The 2021 Walk & Talk series registered over 150 guests for the opportunity to take the behind-the-scenes tour at the airport. Easton Airport Day 2021 saw the largest crowd ever gathered on the airfield for an event, but folks are still eager to learn more about the airfield and experience it up-close.

“People love being able to walk through the gates during these tours and be where the action is,” Easton Airport Business and Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “Folks that have joined us for a tour always seem to walk away with a newfound appreciation for what the airport offers.”

Pre-registration for the event is requested so airport management can share important information prior to arriving. No four-legged friends are permitted on the tour. Comfortable walking shoes, camera, sunscreen, and weather-appropriate clothes are the only other things needed to enjoy a morning on the community airfield.

Visit www.eastonairport.com/walk-talk to learn more and register for the upcoming dates.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Ocean City Today

Large beer garden and brewery planned in West OC

Plans for a sizable beer garden and brewery in West Ocean City cleared an early hurdle earlier this month with the Worcester County Technical Review Committee. O.C. Beer Works is a planned 8,904 square-foot brewery, tasting room, restaurant and entertainment facility with an outdoor beer garden that could be more than 75,000 square feet.
OCEAN CITY, MD
TownLift

Welcome Home: Promontory Perfection

PARK CITY, Utah. – Nestled in Promontory’s Wapiti Canyon is this contemporary mountain home. A must-see, this home spans 9,197 square feet and is saturated in natural light. The main floor’s […]
PARK CITY, UT
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Easton, MD
Lifestyle
WBOC

Construction Has Started on the Tallest Building in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction has officially started on the new tallest building in Downtown Salisbury. It will be a 12 story high-rise apartment complex called “The Ross.” Many are excited to see the progress of the area. The building will have 100 units and it's 93,000 square feet....
SALISBURY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
26
Followers
77
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy