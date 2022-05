Online electricals retailer AO World has warned that Britons are cancelling repair warranties on their appliances to save money amid rising cost of living pressures.Shares in the company tumbled almost a fifth on Friday morning after the retailer issued its third profit warning in six months.AO told shareholders its profits for the past year have been impacted by lower sales volumes and an increase in UK logistics costs.It added that it has also been impacted by driver shortages over the first half of the year and a jump in marketing costs in Germany.The company said it is therefore set to...

