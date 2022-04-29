ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -AstraZeneca on Friday beat first-quarter sales and profit expectations and stood by its forecasts for 2022 as newer therapies for kidney disease and rare conditions offset an expected decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales. It expects sales of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, Evusheld, to grow this year,...

Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
Reuters

Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build

April 28 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) raised prices by over 8% in the first quarter and warned more hikes were on the way as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream lifted its cost inflation forecast for the second half of the year due to the Ukraine conflict.
geekwire.com

Amazon earnings preview: Analysts bullish despite rising costs and inflation

Amazon is facing rising costs, unionization efforts by warehouse employees, and a tight labor market. But analysts are still bullish about the company’s business. The Seattle tech giant will report its first quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street expects revenue of $116.3 billion, up from $108.5 billion in the year-ago period, and earnings per share of $8.07, down from $15.79.
Reuters

Carlyle's 41% profit rise in first quarter misses estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) posted a lower-than-expected 41% year-on-year rise in first-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, as market volatility prevented the private equity firm from cashing out on assets as much as some analysts expected. Distributable earnings, which represents cash available to pay shareholder dividends, rose...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Reuters

Britain's Sainsbury's warns of lower profit on inflation hit

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) followed market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) in warning of a drop in profit this financial year as soaring inflation raises its costs and hits shoppers' spending, sending its shares lower. Sainsbury's said on Thursday its underlying profit before tax in 2022-23...
