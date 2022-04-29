AstraZeneca beats Q1 estimates, keeps 2022 forecasts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO