Key moments from Vegas Draft '22

By Zora Asberry
 2 days ago
In true Las Vegas fashion, the city along with the NFL pulled out all the stops for day one of the NFL Draft.

Fans witnessed some big surprises as lives were changed forever.

Here are some of the key moments of the draft experience so far, the main stage kicked things off at with a warm Las Vegas welcome.

Raiders players, Derek Carr and Darren Waller took the stage along with famed Raiders fan and Rapper Ice Cube, getting fans excited for the big event, and let's just say "Today was a good day".

Ice Cube who performs on the Main stage of the Draft Saturday night, was getting an early start on all of the action.

"Yeah, we'll probably try to catch (Ice) Cube and, you know, my team doesn't pick until the second and third round pick. So, I have to be front-and-center to figure out who the 49ers pick," said 49ers fan Clarence Brown.

The first three picks of round one included Trayvon walker, who was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Aiden Hutchinson picked for the Detroit Lions, and Derek Stingley Jr., who was drafted to the Houston Texans.

We caught up with a group of Raiders fans to see what they thought about day one of the NFL Draft '22.

"I was surprised with the first pick. It was supposed to Hutchinson, who was projected to go first, but the Jaguars surprised us all," said Raiders fan Abinet Hilete.

Steelers Fan, Carlton Morris wore his black and yellow and he claims, "I'm the Vice-President of the Las Vegas chapter to the Steel(ers) Pride family, and we came out to represent. We got Kenny Pickett, he's not Malik Willis, but I trust the Steelers organization will make the right decision."

Fans got to witness some touching moments as prospects names were called. Each player, embracing their loved ones, shaking hands, and even some dancing as they took the stage.

Las Vegas put it's special touch on the draft as they invited a group of Las Vegas high school student athletes to the main stage during the 13th draft pick of round one for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some representatives included students from Clark High School and Bishop Goreman.

As day one concludes, many fans are going home or to their hotels filled with joy and excitement, many already preparing for day two.

"I come here tomorrow, you know, for round two and round three. This is a great place to be, I mean, there's so much to do, everybody's in a great mood because everybody thinks they can win," said Minnesota Vikings fan Brad Huse.

