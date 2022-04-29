ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin at a loss to explain Beijing disappointment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWE5G_0fNnK9YU00

April 29 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up about the mental health issues she suffered since the death of her father and says she is still unable to explain how she came away from this year's Beijing Winter Games without a medal.

The 27-year-old American detailed in a lengthy and deeply personal essay on the The Players Tribune the extent of her grief at the loss of her father and how it still intruded into her life on a daily basis.

Expanding on the subject of mental health, the multiple world champion broached the subject of her disappointing form in Beijing, where she came nowhere near a medal despite competing in all disciplines.

"People always ask me, 'What happened in Beijing?'," she wrote. "They want some kind of answer. And I genuinely don't have one.

"I could give you the media answer that I always give. I could put on a brave face and tell you some generic thing. But the real truth is... I don't know.

"It's two minutes of your life. Two minutes, on a random day. You go down the hill. You try to go fast. You try not to make mistakes. Sometimes, you win the gold, like I did. Sometimes, you fail, like I did."

Shiffrin said she did not want to ski, eat or sleep after her father's death in an accident in February 2020, likening the loss to "an injury in your soul".

She won the overall World Cup title in March following her Beijing disappointment, but said that did not mean that all her personal issues had suddenly disappeared.

"People would say things to me like, "Mikaela, now that you're in a much better place..." she added.

"And I never said it out loud, but I would always think: 'Am I'?

"We equate winning with being okay, and failure with being not okay. The real truth is that I'm neither okay nor not okay. It really depends on the day, and it has almost nothing to do with how fast I came down a mountain."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China's capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections. It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

‘There are no excuses,’ says Alexander Zverev after disappointing show in Munich

Alexander Zverev was full of apologies after crashing out of his home tournament, the Munich Open, in the first round against teenage wildcard Holger Rune. Zverev has had a disappointing start to his season, only going as far as round of 16 at the Australian Open and reaching just one final in Montpelier which he went on to lose against Alexander Bublik.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

WTA bans tournaments in China in 2022 due to Peng Shuai's issue

WTA has decided not to let go and has suspended all tournaments scheduled in China in 2022 to push the government to investigate the sad affair with greater commitment. Speaking to The Tennis Podcast, Women's Tennis Association President Steve Simon reiterated that the women's tour will not return to China until Beijing launches a formal investigation into Peng's previous allegations.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China’s yuan jerkily adjusts to ugly reality

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s currency rallied throughout the pandemic. But following the recent rosy 4.8% first-quarter GDP growth figure, read more it has shed nearly 3% in five trading days, its worst week since 2015, to approach 6.6 per dollar. The steepness of the correction reflects how overdue it is.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Former Tennis Champion Becker Jailed In UK Bankruptcy Case

German tennis great Boris Becker was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Winter Games#American
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Malaysian facing execution in Singapore wins reprieve

A Malaysian man set to be executed in Singapore for drug trafficking was granted a reprieve on Thursday, campaigners said, a day after the hanging of a mentally disabled man sparked an outcry. On Wednesday a mentally disabled Malaysian, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who had been convicted of trafficking heroin into the city-state, was hanged. 
ASIA
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic and no-vax players will offically play

No Russian and Belarusian tennis players, green light for non-vaccinated and no-vax players to participate at Wimbledon 2022. This is the official decision taken by the organizers of the Championships, the third Grand Slam tournament. The London competition has decided to make clear choices and with few doubts in this...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West. China has refused to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions...
ECONOMY
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic had an unbelievable year and...', says former ace

Russian chess grandmaster with Croatian citizenship and activist Garry Kasparov criticized world No. 1 Novak Djokovic for supporting Russian athletes, saying the Serbian should know better about the subject since he too lived war. A week ago, Wimbledon announced a ban on participation for Russian and Belarusian tennis players. Djokovic,...
TENNIS
Reuters

Belarusian Azarenka finds no sense in Wimbledon ban

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Belarus' Victoria Azarenka said the Wimbledon ban on players from Russia and her country makes no sense and the former world number one called on the tennis governing bodies to take action against the decision. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Draw takes Yokohama into Asia's last 16 as Kitchee make history

HONG KONG, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Yokohama F Marinos sealed their spot in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League on Sunday as a 1-1 draw with two-time winners Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea took both clubs into the last 16. Kitchee joined the pair in the next...
SPORTS
Reuters

IOC boss Bach happy at 'honeymoon' meet with 2032 organisers

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Brisbane 2032 Games organisers on Sunday for a "wonderful start" in planning for the multi-sport event after meeting with host delegates. Brisbane's organising committee held its first board meeting last week after finalising the 20-member board in...
WORLD
The Independent

Emma Raducanu finishes strongly to reach second round in Madrid

Emma Raducanu won 11 of the last 12 games to defeat Tereza Martincova for the second time in a fortnight in the opening round of the Madrid Open.Czech Martincova was Raducanu’s opponent for her first professional match on clay in the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague earlier this month, with the US Open champion battling to a 7-5 7-5 victory.She found herself 5-2 down in the opening set at the Caja Magica but turned things around impressively, saving two set points on the Martincova serve at 5-3 before running away with the second set in a 7-6 (3)...
TENNIS
Reuters

Expats flee as Shanghai's COVID lockdown drags

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai's heavy-handed COVID-19 lockdown is driving scores of foreign residents to flee the commercial centre, denting the appeal of mainland China's most cosmopolitan city and prompting others to rethink their futures in the metropolis. While no official statistics are available for departures in recent weeks,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy