Changes in police command staff announced

ELKHART — Two changes in the Elkhart Police Department command staff were announced Thursday, both effective April 18.
Travis Hamlin was promoted to captain over the Special Services Division. Hamlin was hired as a sworn officer on Jan. 24, 2012. Before his promotion, Hamlin had served as a lieutenant with the Services Division since June 2021, and also served on the SWAT team and as a firearms instructor.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - You can now report crimes online in Elkhart. But there are some limits. Police say it’s best to only report crimes with no suspect information—like thefts, harassment, and vandalism. You can report crime here or by using the new kiosk located in the Elkhart...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan sheriff's deputy and corrections officer has been arrested and charged leave after the sheriff's office said he shot and killed his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch, all because the dog nipped him while he clipped his nails. At the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County have entered a new phase in the fight against catalytic converter thefts by going after businesses and individuals suspected of illegally purchasing the stolen parts. Today, Johnson County Sheriffs, Franklin Police and Edinburgh Police issued a total of five arrest warrants at two businesses and one home […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Various lawsuits against the investigators in David Camm’s case resulted in a $4.6 million settlement for the former ISP trooper who was convicted twice in the deaths of his wife Kim and their two children at their Georgetown home in 2000. Camm was found not guilty in October 2013 after a third trial.
Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
RADCLIFF, Ky. — It's been more than two weeks since the body of Lana Jantz was found in a shed on her property on Oak Drive in Hardin County. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with complicity in murder. "This case is still under investigation, still tying up...
A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
OAK PARK, MI – Oak Park High School is closed for the rest of the week after several adult men forced their way into the building Tuesday afternoon, administration announced. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, eight to 10 adult men pushed past school security into the building and...
Drunk Driver Hits Indiana Sheriff's DeputyIndiana State Police. A Steuben County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an on-duty minor personal injury traffic accident over the past weekend. Deputy Shane Matchette was conducting routine patrol activities traveling eastbound on Maumee St from I-69 in the city of Angola driving a fully marked white 2018 Dodge Charger police car.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
