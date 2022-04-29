ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Judge dismisses bankruptcy attempt by mall buyer

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196ePZ_0fNnJvMY00

SOUTH BEND — A judge has tossed out an attempt to declare bankruptcy by the buyer of the Concord Mall.

Chicago-based Ton Real Estate Investments X LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 25, which halted the sale of the Concord Mall. The company had purchased the mall two years ago but the seller claimed that Ton Real Estate never paid the $6.48 million price, leading to a $7 million judgment and a court order that the mall go to auction.

Comments / 0

Related
The Elkhart Truth

Judge: Buyers must return keys, rents for Concord Mall

GOSHEN — A judge has threatened further sanctions and possible jail time against a pair of Chicago real estate investors who bought a shopping mall in Elkhart. Elkhart County Judge Teresa Cataldo on Friday ordered that Ton Real Estate immediately return the keys to the Concord Mall to the court-appointed receiver. She also gave the Chicago real estate company 28 days to hand over $60,000 collected from tenants last year, something she had previously ordered but heard they have not done.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
South Bend, IN
Business
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
99.1 WFMK

The “Dead” Orchards Mall, Benton Harbor, Michigan: Taken Over By Seagulls

What is a “dead” mall? It’s a mall that looks abandoned but is actually still open to the public, with few businesses remaining. The Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor is one of those malls. Not only is the mall practically people-less, but it has seemingly been taken over by seagulls…on the rooftop, not inside. The outside walls, windows, doors, grass, and concrete are splattered with gull poop; the sight and sounds of gulls congregating and doing who-knows-what on the roof are hard to ignore. Not surprising, though, as the mall is only a couple of miles away from Lake Michigan.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#The Mall#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Auction
insideevs.com

Postal Service Sued By UAW, Green Groups Over Failure To Move To EVs

We've been reporting about the US Postal Service ever since it announced its upcoming changes and showed off the interesting new delivery truck from Oshkosh Defense. Sadly, despite goals to comply with environmental regulations, the postal service's upcoming generation of delivery vehicles will be primarily gas-powered, which is rubbing many folks the wrong way.
INDUSTRY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why car shopping is so bizarre in the United States

The way we buy cars in America is just weird. Just think about it for a moment. When you want to buy a refrigerator, you don't go to a Whirlpool store, then a Maytag store and a Bosch store. You go to an appliance store. And even if there is a store that only sells clothing from one company -- like Gap, which only sells clothing from Gap -- that store is owned and operated by Gap.
BUYING CARS
95.3 MNC

The former Deer Forest property has a new owner

The property that was once home to Deer Forest in Berrien County has been sold. The popular park was a favorite childhood destination for decades until it closed in 2014. A bid to reopen it a couple of years ago came up short. WSJM reports that the 22 acre property was sold at auction for $550,000 in March.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
insideevs.com

VW Said To Consider Building ID. Buzz, Electric Pickup In The US

Ever since Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Buzz in early March, the automaker constantly had to answer questions regarding the possibility that the electric van will also be made in the United States. VW of America CEO Scott Keogh entertained that possibility when speaking to InsideEVs and other US media outlets...
CARS
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
116
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy