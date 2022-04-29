Judge dismisses bankruptcy attempt by mall buyer

SOUTH BEND — A judge has tossed out an attempt to declare bankruptcy by the buyer of the Concord Mall.

Chicago-based Ton Real Estate Investments X LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 25, which halted the sale of the Concord Mall. The company had purchased the mall two years ago but the seller claimed that Ton Real Estate never paid the $6.48 million price, leading to a $7 million judgment and a court order that the mall go to auction.