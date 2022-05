Willie Green went from sitting by Monty Williams’ side on the Phoenix Suns’ bench last July to facing the reality of leading a rebuilding basketball team. Green went 1-12 in the first 13 games as an NBA head coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, but his steady demeanor — much like Williams’ own — and patience paid off. Green’s team recovered, got relatively healthy and made a midseason trade for point guard C.J. McCollum that coincided with the continuity a talented coach can build within a single season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO