ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXQsD_0fNnA0Oh00
Google Privacy FILE - A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2018. Google said Friday, April 29, 2022 it will let people request that additional types of information such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (Ng Han Guan)

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches.

The company said earlier this week that it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results.

The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials.

The company said in a statement that open access to information is vital, “but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private.”

“Privacy and online safety go hand in hand. And when you’re using the internet, it’s important to have control over how your sensitive, personally identifiable information can be found," it said.

Google Search earlier had permitted people to request that highly personal content that could cause direct harm be removed. That includes information removed due to doxxing and personal details like bank account or credit card numbers that could be used for fraud.

But information increasingly pops up in unexpected places and is used in new ways, so policies need to evolve, the company said.

Having personal contact information openly available online also can pose a threat and Google said it had received requests for the option to remove that content, too.

It said that when it receives such requests it will study all the content on the web page to avoid limiting availability of useful information or of content on the public record on government or other official websites.

“It’s important to remember that removing content from Google Search won’t remove it from the internet, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so," it said.

This article has been updated to correct the timing of Google's announcement. It came earlier this week, not Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google search history

Forgot to use incognito mode? Here's how to remove all traces. BrowGoogle recently introduced a new feature for mobile users to delete the last 15 minutes of their browsing history — a convenient way to quickly erase any suggestible recent searches. But if 15 minutes isn’t far back enough, you can delete much more from a web browser. Here’s how to delete your Google search history.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Log In
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Brave, DuckDuckGo just gave you another way to flip Google the middle finger

Brave has announced that its web browser will now allow users to bypass AMP pages hosted by Google, which it claims are harmful to both privacy and the state of the web. The new De-AMP feature will instead funnel web users to content hosted directly on the publisher’s website, minimizing the opportunity for additional tracking and meddling to take place.
INTERNET
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
106K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy