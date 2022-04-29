ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew face D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DC United (3-4-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +475, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew are 1-2-1 in conference play. The Crew have a 1-2 record in matches decided by one goal.

United is 3-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

Ola Kamara has scored four goals for United. Michael Estrada has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Luis Diaz (injured).

United: Ola Kamara (injured), Sofiane Djeffal (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action. Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Associated Press

Wild and Blues face off start the NHL Playoffs

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -141, Blues +120; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues to start the Western...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit New York City FC

LINE: NYCFC -260, San Jose +608, Draw +422; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with New York City FC fresh off of a three-goal showing against the Seattle Sounders. NYCFC is 3-1-0 in home games. Valentin Castellanos paces the third-ranked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Torres breaks tie in 82nd, Montreal beats Atlanta United 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie on a header in the 82nd minute and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday to tie the franchise record with a six-game unbeaten streak. Kamal Miller opened the scoring for Montreal (4-3-2) in the fourth minute. Marcelino Moreno tied it...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Etienne
Person
Moses Nyeman
ESPN

Montreal runs unbeaten streak to six in win over Atlanta

Defender Kamal Miller tallied a goal and an assist as CF Montreal held off visiting Atlanta United FC for a 2-1 victory Saturday at Stade Saputo in Quebec, Canada. The result extends a pair of opposite streaks for the two sides; Atlanta (3-4-2, 11 points) is winless in its last four league games (0-3-1), while Montreal (4-3-2, 14 points) is unbeaten in its last six matches (4-0-2).
ATLANTA, GA
NHL

Cleveland Monsters head coach Mike Eaves to step away from bench duties

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, announced today that Monsters Head Coach Mike Eaves will be stepping away from his bench duties following the completion of the 2021-22 season. Eaves, 65, has served as head coach of the Monsters for the past three...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
The Blade

Toledo, Cincinnati goaltenders on familiar ground

Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser are familiar foes who have elevated each other's games in the ECHL Central Division semifinals. Christopoulos and Houser have each earned two wins in the best-of-7 series. The Cyclones have grabbed a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center behind an outstanding performance by Houser in Game 5 in Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy