Columbus Crew face D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

DC United (3-4-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +475, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew are 1-2-1 in conference play. The Crew have a 1-2 record in matches decided by one goal.

United is 3-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

Ola Kamara has scored four goals for United. Michael Estrada has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Luis Diaz (injured).

United: Ola Kamara (injured), Sofiane Djeffal (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.