New York Red Bulls take shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

New York Red Bulls (4-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-2-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +165, New York +169, Draw +223; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls head into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 1-1-2 against conference opponents. The Fire lead the MLS allowing just five goals.

The Red Bulls are 3-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls have a 3-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored two goals for the Fire. Stanislav Ivanov has one goal.

Lewis Morgan has scored four goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Fabian Herbers (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Caden Clark (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.