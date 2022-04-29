ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New York Red Bulls take shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Red Bulls (4-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-2-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +165, New York +169, Draw +223; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls head into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 1-1-2 against conference opponents. The Fire lead the MLS allowing just five goals.

The Red Bulls are 3-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls have a 3-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored two goals for the Fire. Stanislav Ivanov has one goal.

Lewis Morgan has scored four goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Fabian Herbers (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Caden Clark (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew face D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

DC United (3-4-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +475, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play. The Crew are 1-2-1 in conference play. The Crew...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
Local
Illinois Sports
Harrison, NJ
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit New York City FC

LINE: NYCFC -260, San Jose +608, Draw +422; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with New York City FC fresh off of a three-goal showing against the Seattle Sounders. NYCFC is 3-1-0 in home games. Valentin Castellanos paces the third-ranked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games. Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action. Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Harper
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Fabian Herbers
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Hurricanes to start the NHL Playoffs

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +101; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins to open the Eastern Conference first...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Wild and Blues face off start the NHL Playoffs

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -141, Blues +120; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues to start the Western...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Chicago Fire#The Red Bulls#Eastern Conference
The Associated Press

Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1904 — Laska Durnell becomes the first woman to own a Kentucky Derby starter and winner when longshot Elwood wins the 30th Run for the Roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner whose breeder is a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather. 1917 — Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout. The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances. The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road....
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
ESPN

Montreal runs unbeaten streak to six in win over Atlanta

Defender Kamal Miller tallied a goal and an assist as CF Montreal held off visiting Atlanta United FC for a 2-1 victory Saturday at Stade Saputo in Quebec, Canada. The result extends a pair of opposite streaks for the two sides; Atlanta (3-4-2, 11 points) is winless in its last four league games (0-3-1), while Montreal (4-3-2, 14 points) is unbeaten in its last six matches (4-0-2).
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Eichel's 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose at Seattle

Commanding performance by the Kraken delivers a 3-0 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight was about the fans and thanking them for their support all season, and the Kraken found the best way possible to do that: delivering a win. From the first moment of puck drop, Seattle skated to offensive control, holding the zone for just shy of half the game (27:03). The home team also built the offensive advantage in even-strength play, with goals coming from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask. The team played a disciplined game, taking only two penalties - although they resulted in a two-man advantage for San Jose for 1:12 of game play - but the penalty-kill unit held strong, backed by Chris Driedger in net. Driedger was strong throughout all 60 minutes and delivered the fifth shutout of his career to seal the three-goal victory.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy