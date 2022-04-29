ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City hosts Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Charlotte FC (3-5-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (4-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -139, Charlotte FC +396, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City hosts Charlotte FC in conference play.

Orlando is 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has an even goal differential, scoring and conceding 10.

Charlotte is 3-4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is ninth in the league drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has scored two goals with two assists for Orlando. Alexandre Pato has two goals and two assists.

Karol Swiderski has four goals for Charlotte. Cristian Ortiz has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Charlotte: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Antonio Carlos (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

