ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

LA Galaxy take shutout streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LA Galaxy (5-2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +156, Los Angeles +171, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy head into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout wins.

RSL is 2-1-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is ninth in the Western Conference with nine goals led by Tate Schmitt with two.

The Galaxy are 3-1-0 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 4-2 record in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmitt has two goals for RSL. Bobby Wood has two goals and one assist.

Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Efrain Alvarez has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Sandy, UT
Sports
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
News Channel Nebraska

USC Football Schedule 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/usc-football-schedule/. The 2022 USC football schedule was released by the Pac-12, and it features seven home games at the Coliseum in Lincoln Riley’s debut season as head coach. The Trojans will play against league opponents Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State at the Coliseum this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose State to play USC in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose State Spartan football team will face the University of Southern California during the 2023 season, school officials announced. San Jose State will take on the Trojans in week zero at the Los Angeles Coliseum on August 26, 2023. The matchup will mark only the sixth time between […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes say farewell to Gila River Arena after 19 seasons

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A contentious collaboration has come to a close in the desert. The Arizona Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena on Friday night, ending a 19-year, drama-filled partnership with the City of Glendale. The Coyotes will play at Arizona State’s new hockey arena starting next season as the franchise waits word on a proposed new arena across the Valley of the Sun in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Kappelhof
Person
Tate Schmitt
The Oregonian

Utah Utes 2, Oregon State baseball 1: Live updates recap

The Utah Utes beat the Oregon State Beavers 2-1 Friday in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series at Smith’s Ballpark. Cooper Hjerpe took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but wound up the hard-luck loser, suffering his first defeat of the season as the Utes ended the second-ranked Beavers five-game winning streak.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy