New England Revolution take home losing streak into matchup with Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (3-4-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (2-5-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -206, Inter Miami CF +514, Draw +353; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host Inter Miami looking to break a one-game home slide.

The Revolution are 1-4-0 in conference play. The Revolution are second in the Eastern Conference drawing 47 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

Miami is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Miami won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has three goals and one assist for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has two goals and one assist.

Leonardo Campana has scored five goals with one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Matt Turner (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Ryan Spaulding (injured), Maciel (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Henry Kessler (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Nick Marsman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.