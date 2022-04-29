ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Portland Timbers bring shutout streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Portland Timbers (2-2-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -123, Portland +330, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers head into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Rapids are 1-3-2 in conference matchups. The Rapids are third in the Western Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

The Timbers are 2-2-3 against conference opponents. The Timbers rank sixth in the Western Conference with 32 shots on goal, averaging 3.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored four goals with one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals.

Yimmi Chara has scored three goals with one assist for the Timbers. Bill Tuiloma has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Rapids: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Ayala (injured), Justin Vom Steeg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

