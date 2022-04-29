ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sporting Kansas City takes home losing streak into matchup with Dallas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FC Dallas (4-1-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-6-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +135, FC Dallas +202, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Dallas looking to end a one-game home slide.

Sporting KC is 2-4-0 against conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 2-4-0 record when it scores only one goal.

Dallas is 4-0-0 in conference games. Dallas leads the MLS allowing just five goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Remi Walter has scored two goals for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has one goal.

Jesus Ferreira has scored five goals with one assist for Dallas. Paul Arriola has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.7 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Dallas: Nanu (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew face D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

DC United (3-4-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (2-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +475, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play. The Crew are 1-2-1 in conference play. The Crew...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
FOX Sports

New York Red Bulls take shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

New York Red Bulls (4-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-2-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Chicago +165, New York +169, Draw +223; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls head into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after notching two straight...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action. Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit New York City FC

LINE: NYCFC -260, San Jose +608, Draw +422; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with New York City FC fresh off of a three-goal showing against the Seattle Sounders. NYCFC is 3-1-0 in home games. Valentin Castellanos paces the third-ranked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Gadi Kinda
Person
Paul Arriola
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Josh Allen’s presence felt during Bills draft weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s presence is apparent no matter where you turn in Buffalo these days. The NFL draft this weekend was no different. While Allen spent Friday night watching the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale in a suite with several teammates, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the quarterback’s influence was felt a 20-minute drive away at the Bills’ headquarters.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

LAFC, Minnesota United primed for marquee matchup Sunday

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer. After their 3-0, opening day thumping of the Colorado Rapids back in late February, new LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo and his players went out of their way to insist that they’re capable of playing far better.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Sporting Kc#Fc Dallas#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Yardbarker

Kaprizov's OT winner keeps Wild's home ice hopes alive

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal helped the Minnesota Wild defeat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Thursday night and keep their hopes alive for home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild entered the night tied with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division...
NHL
The Associated Press

Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Wild and Blues face off start the NHL Playoffs

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -141, Blues +120; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues to start the Western...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1904 — Laska Durnell becomes the first woman to own a Kentucky Derby starter and winner when longshot Elwood wins the 30th Run for the Roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner whose breeder is a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather. 1917 — Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy