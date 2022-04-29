ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Urruti leads Austin against the Houston Dynamo

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Austin FC (5-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-2-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +130, Austin FC +195, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Maximiliano Urruti leads Austin into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo following a two-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Dynamo are 2-2-3 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo are 10th in the Western Conference with 30 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

Austin is 2-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is ninth in the league with 37 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game. Austin is also first in MLS play with 20 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has four goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has three goals and one assist.

Sebastian Driussi has scored six goals with two assists for Austin. Urruti has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Austin: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured).

Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

