High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Leslie; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laurel, Knox, western Leslie, west central Perry, north central Whitley and Clay Counties through 730 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McHargue, or 8 miles southeast of London, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cane Creek, Lida, Knoxfork and Jarvis around 645 AM EDT. Blackwater, Sasser, Lake, Gibbs, Tedders, Marydell, Sprule, Fletcher, Cranes Nest and Fount around 650 AM EDT. Cottongin, Bush, Hooker, Woollum, Haven, Urban and Byron around 655 AM EDT. House, Bluehole, Park Valley, Hima, Jonsee, Sibert, Pigeonroost, Herron, Ogle and Sidell around 700 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
