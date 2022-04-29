ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ar6Vn_0fNn6OxT00

April 29 (UPI) -- Fans of The In Between star Joey King can watch the actress in The Kissing Booth, Fargo Season 1 and other TV series and films.

King, 22, plays Tessa in The In Between, a supernatural romance film also starring Kyle Allen.

The In Between follows Tessa (King), a high school student and aspiring photographer who starts to believe her late boyfriend, Skylar (Allen), is trying to communicate with her from beyond the grave.

The movie originally premiered on Paramount+ in February and has appeared in the Top 10 English-language films on Netflix since its release on the streaming service April 8.

Fans can see more of King in her earlier projects.

Here's five TV series and films featuring Joey King:

'Ramona and Beezus' -- Hulu

The 2010 family film marked King's first starring role. The movie follows Ramona Quimby (King), an adventurous and imaginative third-grader who tries to help after her father loses his job.

Selena Gomez co-stars as Ramona's older sister, Beatrice Ann "Beezus" Quimby. The film also features Hutch Dano, Ginnifer Goodwin, John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan and Josh Duhamel.

Ramona and Beezus is based on the Ramona book series by Beverly Cleary. The film is available to stream on Hulu.

'Fargo' Season 1 -- Hulu

The FX anthology black comedy-crime drama series is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name. Season 1 centers on Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman), a mild-mannered salesman whose chance encounter with hitman Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton) influences him to follow his violent and selfish urges.

Allison Tolman and Colin Hanks also star as Deputy Molly Solverson and Officer Gus Grimly, two Minnesota police officers who pursue Lester (Freeman) and Malvo (Thornton). King plays Gus' daughter, Greta Grimly.

Fargo is created by Noah Hawley and was renewed for a fifth season in February. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Hulu.

'The Lie' -- Amazon Prime Video

The 2018 psychological drama film is a remake of the German movie We Monsters by Marcus Seibert and Sebastian Ko. The Lie centers on Kayla Logan (King), a teenage girl who kills her best friend, and the aftermath of her crime.

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud (The Killing). Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard play Kayla's divorced parents, Rebecca and Jay, with Cas Anvar as Britney's father, Sam.

The Lie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Kissing Booth' -- Netflix

The 2018 teen romantic comedy film is based on the Beth Reekles novel of the same name. The movie follows Elle Evans (King), a teenager with a crush on her best friend Lee Flynn's (Joel Courtney) older brother, Noah (Jacob Elordi).

The Kissing Booth was one of the most-watched films on Netflix following its release and was followed by two sequels, The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and The Kissing Booth 3 (2021).

The Kissing Booth films are some of King's best-known roles and also helped launch the career of Elordi, who now stars on the HBO series Euphoria. All three films are available to watch on Netflix.

'The Act' -- Hulu

The Hulu series is based on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The show explores how Dee Dee's apparent Munchausen by proxy kept Gypsy Rose a prisoner for the majority of her life.

King and Patricia Arquette play Gypsy and Dee Dee, respectively. King was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the role, while Arquette won Outstanding Supporting Actress.

AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny and Calum Worthy also star.

The Act is available to stream on Hulu.

