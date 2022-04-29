Panthers Clinch Presidents' Trophy, Top Seed In Playoffs

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the schedule for the Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. The Wild will host Game 1 on Monday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North, ESPN and KFAN 100.3 FM.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes created one last memory in their final game at Gila River Arena. Their four-goal comeback also put the Nashville Predators in a difficult spot: instead of facing Calgary, they get top-seeded Colorado in the first round of next week’s playoffs. Shayne...
Games 1 and 2 in Denver; Predators Host Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena on May 7 and 9. The Nashville Predators will begin their eighth-consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night in Colorado against the Avalanche. The NHL announced the Round One schedule late Friday...
Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
RALEIGH, NC. - Although they were Central Division champions last year, the Carolina Hurricanes roster experienced a significant amount of overhaul leading into the 2021-22 regular season. The expectations remained the same, but accomplishing those expectations is easier said than done - especially with new personnel. For starters, none of...
LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
Most people have forgotten that despite the Florida Panthers’ torrid pace over the past few months, defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been rehabbing a lower-body injury for about the past six weeks. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Ekblad was a full participant in Sunday's practice and that the team remains "hopeful" he returns at some point during the first-round series against the Washington Capitals. If all goes smoothly for Ekblad, there’s even a possibility he will be ready to go for Game 1 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored first-period goals, Mathew Barzal had three assists and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves as the New York Islanders routed the playoff-bound Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night. J.G. Pageau, Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey added third-period goals for the...
Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +101; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-0 against the Bruins in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Feb. 10, the Hurricanes won 6-0.
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
Aho leads way among 11 goal-scorers in double figures, DeAngelo, Slavin anchor one of NHL's best defenses. The Carolina Hurricanes will win the Stanley Cup because they have unmatched depth at every position. They have 11 players who have scored at least 10 goals, led by forwards Sebastian Aho (37),...
Identity on defense, Fleury, Talbot give Minnesota chance at first championship in its history. The Minnesota Wild will raise the Stanley Cup for the first time because this is the best, deepest team in their history. The Wild head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the hottest team in the...
LINE: Wild -141, Blues +120; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Blues went 5-0 against the Wild in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 16, the Blues won 6-5 in overtime. Ryan O'Reilly led the Blues with two goals.
The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their best and most important players for Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that Frederik Andersen skated Sunday but that the veteran goaltender won't play in Monday night's series opener PNC Arena.
The Colorado Buffaloes watched their second superstar linebacker in as many days find an NFL fit on Sunday when Carson Wells landed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A four-year starter with the Buffs, Wells cemented himself as a clutch defender, ranking top-10 in program history with 41 third down stops and 38 tackles for a loss. It was a surprise to me, at least, to see him snubbed in the draft. But, there’s a lot to be excited about him joining the reigning AFC champs.
Although he just barely missed playing alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Josh Tupou in Boulder, Wells now joins a Bengals’ defense littered with former Buffs.
To say I got a chip on my shoulder is an under statement. Ready to get to work Cincy🧡 #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/noD3nhSegD
— Carson Wells (@wells_16) May 1, 2022
