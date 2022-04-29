ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Safran says deal reached with Airbus on 2024 engine output

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French engine maker Safran said on Friday said it had reached a new agreement with Airbus on quantities for 2024, in a sign that...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Qatar Airways suffers setback in feud with Airbus

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - A British judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Qatar Airways to reinstate a jet contract cancelled by Europe's Airbus in the latest twist to a dramatic feud playing out in UK courts. The companies have been locked in a safety dispute for months on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfm International#Paris#Aircraft#Reuters#French#European#General Electric#Planemakers
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

United Airlines plans expansion of flights between US, Europe

United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic Ocean this summer than it did in 2019. The company said Tuesday that it will raise that capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including some new destinations. "We will be the largest carrier across the transatlantic," Patrick Quayle, the airline’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Southwest Airlines forecasts 'solid' profit as travel rebounds

April 28 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday forecast "solid" profit for the current quarter and said quarterly revenue would surpass pre-pandemic levels on surging travel demand, sending its shares higher. The company said it turned a profit in the month of March and expects to be "solidly...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Boeing CEO regrets building Air Force One at a bargain for Trump

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Ever since George H.W. Bush flew in the first converted 747-200B in 1990, Boeing has enjoyed the distinction of having its flagship plane endorsed by the president of the United States.
POTUS
Reuters

Greek workers protest at energy cost surge in May Day rallies

ATHENS, May 1 (Reuters) - Metro trains ground to a halt and ships were docked in ports as thousands of workers joined May Day rallies in the Greek capital to protest against soaring energy and food prices. Gas and power bills have surged, with price rises exacerbated by sanctions against...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Paris withdraws Bollore's electric buses after two catch fire

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The public transport operator (RATP) in Paris temporarily suspended on Friday the use of 149 electric buses made by Bollore's (BOLL.PA) Bluebus brand after two of the vehicles caught fire. "The RATP has requested a full report from the manufacturer Bollore to explain the causes...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy