Although the Golden State Warriors were able to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in game five of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, it didn’t come easy. After extending the series with a victory in game four, the Nuggets held on to an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Chase Center in game five. Along with reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, former Warriors big DeMarcus Cousins caused problems for Golden State in the frontcourt.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO