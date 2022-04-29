ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fidelio: A Celebratory Gala Production

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as...

austin.culturemap.com

ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 1st at 6:00 p.m.

Well, the Sixth Symphony is about as mellow as he allows himself to become in public. He was an angry and unhappy man — with much to be angry and unhappy about — but he took joy in the simple pleasure of getting out of the city to spend time in the forest, and he shares that joy with us in this symphony, known as the Pastorale, our featured work this Sunday.
MUSIC
PWLiving

Unveiling the 2022-23 Season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Center 2022-2023 season has just been revealed! Discover the new season now, including exciting performances by Norm Lewis, Aida Cuevas, L.A. Theatre Works, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, among many others. Subscriptions are available now for Friends of the Hylton Center and go on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecinemaholic.com

Is Firebird Based on A True Story?

Peeter Rebane marked his feature directorial debut with ‘Firebird,’ a romance war drama film that plunges underneath the staunch military system to find warmth and liberation. The film weaves a story of gay romance amidst the bleak backdrop of a Soviet-acquired Estonia, while water remains a potent symbol of fluidity. The story finds sparks between Sergey, a soldier at the end of his conscription who aspires to become an actor in life, and Lieutenant Roman, a fighter pilot with a knack for photography.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Il Buco’ Trailer: Michelangelo Frammartino Blurs Fiction and Reality with Spelunking Docu-Hybrid

Click here to read the full article. For “Il Buco,” “El Quattro Volte” filmmaker Michelangelo Frammartino found the perfect metaphor in a deep, dark cave — and then, he got stuck in it. He was 700 meters inside the Bifurto Abyss, a large cave in the south of Italy, when a flood trapped him and his crew there during filming. That’s just one of the wild stories to emerge from Frammartino’s experience shooting the film, which won three prizes in Venice last year. Now, Grasshopper Film releases the movie May 13 in New York and in L.A. May 20. Exclusively...
MOVIES
Fstoppers

How Music Can Impact Our Photography

There are sometimes surprising overlaps between photography and music. The more we learn about music, the more we can understand how that knowledge can improve our photography. At the same time as Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Paganini, and Schubert were at the height of their musical powers, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Herb Alpert: ‘I was rich, I was famous and I was miserable’

Nobody soundtracked the swinging Sixties like Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. For 81 consecutive weeks, from October 1965 to April 1967, the Los Angeles-born trumpeter and his group always had at least one record in the US top 10, sometimes as many as four at a time. In 1966 they sold 13 million records, making them bigger than the Beatles. Their playfully kitsch album art became iconic, while their joyous instrumentals were inescapable, scoring everything from adverts for beer and motor oil to hit TV shows like The Dating Game. It was a level of success that the son...
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

Violin headed for auction could fetch over $10M

A violin that was reportedly built in 1736 is going up for auction and insiders think it could fetch a few million dollars. The near 300-year-old instrument is said to have been crafted by Italy’s famous violin maker, Bartolomeo Giuseppe Guarnerius in Cremona, Italy, and later went on to be owned by French violinist Régis Pasquier, 76, who possessed it for more than 20 years, according to a press release from Aguttes Auction House.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Portable Magic by Emma Smith review – a love letter to reading

One of the most familiar visual tropes to emerge from the pandemic has been that of Serious People seated in front of their bookshelves. Whether it’s a cabinet minister on television or an accountant working from home, the poetics of Zoom insist on a backdrop of titles composed of equal parts stuffy professional manual, well‑thumbed Penguin Classic and, for those who like to raise the stakes, last year’s International Booker prize shortlist. Books don’t just furnish a room, they semaphore to the world exactly how you yourself would like to be read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art

The NFT industry made USD 17 billion in 2021, with the whole art market totalling USD 65 billion. Modern artists recreate famous traditional paintings or sculptures using NFT format, bringing more attention to and reinventing them. The future of NFT and ARt lies in the boundaries of bringing up existential questions, uncomfortable topics and valuable points in projects that will force people to think. The views might divide but the value is the discussion itself that this brave new art will cause. It could mean that either classical art will live forever or that NFT becomes the new medium for an art world.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Scènes de ballet/A Month in the Country/ Rhapsody review – an outstanding Ashton triple bill

Mikhail Baryshnikov once told me that when he was making Rhapsody with Frederick Ashton, the choreographer used to walk into rehearsals with the Rachmaninov score turned down to mark how far they had got. In her programme essay, Jann Parry notes that he wandered into the creation of Scènes de Ballet with a book of advanced geometry under his arm, transforming theorems into floor patterns. Presumably, he arrived to make A Month in the Country, based on Turgenev, with a dog-eared copy of the play.
THEATER & DANCE
tatler.com

The incredible heiresses and party-girl muses who changed art history

Among art history’s muses are those heiresses and original It Girls who dazzled artists with their wondrous wardrobes, unrivalled beauty and lavish parties. Opening the doors to their museum-worthy homes, these women poured their time and resources into creative relationships which shattered societal norms. In turn, they were framed as immortal icons for all to remember. Here are four incredible individuals who took control of their fortunes, to turn it, and themselves, into an art form.
MUSIC

