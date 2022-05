Dustin Lance Black, Andrew Garfield, and Daisy Edgar-Jones weigh in on Brenda Lafferty's bravery, and religious extremism. On the surface, Under the Banner of Heaven just looks like another prestige limited series on the more harrowing end of the true-crime spectrum. However, executive producer and writer Dustin Lance Black would want you to know that the series is more honestly a tribute to Brenda Wright Lafferty, who was murdered alongside her 15-month-old daughter Erica, by fundamentalist Mormons outside of Salt Lake City in 1984.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO