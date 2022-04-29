ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents May Market

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an...

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

Have a great rose garden with these simple tips

(Mass Appeal) – Roses are one of those flowers that just exude beauty which is why they are so coveted at some holidays and as gifts. Ed Sourdiffe, our resident Master Gardener and creator of GreenThumbGuru.com, is here with us now to talk roses.
GARDENING
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bazaar#Blue Genie
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

Five-tier cake extravaganza from the wedding of Queen Victoria’s granddaughter is recreated

Over 126 years ago, restaurateur and caterer Searcys, created the white extravaganza that was to become Princess Maud of Wales’s 1896 wedding cake. Adorned with leaves, flowers and chubby cherubs, the lavish explosion of design made its way into the pages of The Tatler, and into the mouths of the royal wedding’s high-society guests, including the monarch of the period, Queen Victoria.
CAKES
B98.5

Couple Dies While Participating in Dangerous Art TikTok Trend

A couple in Wisconsin died after attempting to take part in a TikTok trend called "fractal wood burning." Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died at their home in Rozellville on April 6 while participating in the art challenge. Their deaths were confirmed to be accidental; foul play has been ruled out according to local officials.
WISCONSIN STATE
PWLiving

Unveiling the 2022-23 Season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Center 2022-2023 season has just been revealed! Discover the new season now, including exciting performances by Norm Lewis, Aida Cuevas, L.A. Theatre Works, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, among many others. Subscriptions are available now for Friends of the Hylton Center and go on...
ENTERTAINMENT
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The US Sun

I’m a real-life debutante and society balls are a lot less romantic than in Bridgerton – they’re about networking for us

A DEBUTANTE has opened up about the differences between the real-life society balls and how they're portrayed in Bridgerton. The hit Netflix series shows the glamorous affairs as an occasion for a young woman to court a potential husband, but Helena Vardag-Walters insists they are more about networking than romance for attendees these days.
THEATER & DANCE
Architectural Digest

A Midcentury Modern Home in Los Angeles Returns to Its Roots

For a home in L.A.’s leafy Mandeville Canyon, it took new owners with a passion for storytelling to reveal its best attributes, which were covered up by unfortunate ’80s renovations. This pursuit drove documentary director Lacey Uhlemeyer and her engineer husband, Rendell Johnson, to do a historical deep dive into the fundamental designers and destinations that embody their home’s 1959 roots. “As an avid traveler, having midcentury-modern pieces that span from Denmark to Mexico to Brazil to the U.S. feels really exciting,” Lacey says. She calls out a 1960s Baldwin piano, Brazilian Jangada lounge chair, Mario Bellini couch, and live-edge burl coffee table that together spark a warm, worldly energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Watch Latto Show Off Some of Her Jewelry Collection and Reveal How Much She Spent on Pieces

Latto is showing her fans what it’s like to hit the jackpot. The 777 rapper caught up with GQ to show off some of her finest, and most expensive, jewelry. Latto—who has been clapping back at those who’ve criticized her most recent successes with 777 and “Big Energy”—displayed some of her rings, bracelets, watches, and chains. During the show-and-tell, Latto revealed that her most expensive piece was a $120,000 Icebox chain featuring “777” within a lottery machine.
LOTTERY
Amarillo Globe-News

Garden Guy: Dealing with seasonal issues

It is high gardening season and each year with the season, come a variety of issues. We often find ourselves battling early heat and windy conditions that worsen the heat problems. This year there have been cold fronts that have moved through often, sometimes a couple per week, and an ongoing drought. Droughts,...
AMARILLO, TX
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Black Child Book Fair makes stop in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Dane County children got a chance to grab a new book Saturday. The Black Child Book Fair stopped in Fitchburg for part of its spring tour. Organizers said it can be challenging for black children to find books with characters that look like them. The fair gives these children an opportunity to read more and connect better...
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy