Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre presents Reimagine: Celebrating 30 Years

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Andrea...

loudersound.com

Roger Chapman: a performer first, a recording artist second

You’d think a voice like Roger Chapman’s could tackle any style of music and still prick up plenty of ears. But after making his name fronting progressively minded blues rockers Family and then ploughing a flintier blues-rock furrow with Streetwalkers, 1979’s Chappo saw him newly solo and slightly unsure of his identity.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krautrock Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
MUSIC
The Boot

Smith & Yarn Team Up With Rissi Palmer for Moving Anthem ‘Never Be Alone’ [PREMIERE]

Portland-based, award-winning talents Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson have teamed up for a unique, family friendly new project. Under the moniker of Smith & Yarn, the pair are set to release their first collaborative album on April 29, which includes an array of special guests. Their anthemic, heartfelt track "Never Be Alone," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today, features stunning guest vocals from Rissi Palmer.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New Brian Eno Documentary in the Works

A new documentary about Brian Eno is in the works, as Variety notes. The career-spanning Eno is helmed by Helvetica director Gary Hustwit, who was granted access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music from Eno’s archive, and visual art. The film will be released in multiple versions. According to a press release, Eno will employ “groundbreaking generative technology in its creation and exhibition” in order to provide unique viewing experiences via multiple digital formats.
MOVIES
SFGate

Haim’s Opening Act for Hollywood Bowl Concert Is… a Haim/P.T. Anderson Film Festival (Down the Hill)

For a headlining appearance at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday night, the group Haim does have two official support acts (Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee). But for hometown fans who really want to make a full day of it, there’s an additional opening act: a screening just a couple of blocks down the hill of the complete tandem filmography of Haim and director Paul Thomas Anderson. The program will include not just a 35mm print of the Alana Haim-starring “Licorice Pizza” but all seven music videos Anderson has directed for the sister band, with prints loaned by the filmmaker himself.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Drumming, drones and drifting bliss: 10 of Klaus Schulze’s greatest recordings

Tangerine Dream – Journey Through a Burning Brain (1970) Klaus Schulze’s first appearance on vinyl was as a drummer in the nascent Tangerine Dream, a band that bore no resemblance whatsoever to the Tangerine Dream who were famed in the mid-70s for their beatless, beatific electronic epics. The frazzled, occasionally terrifying contents of their debut album Electronic Meditation sounded like early Pink Floyd with all the songs removed and the freeform experimentation cranked up to 11. The second track, Journey Through a Burning Brain, features atonal guitar soloing, vast swells of menacing organ, someone doing something supremely nerve-jangling with a flute and Schulze’s battering drums fading in and out of the mix. If this was psychedelia, it was psychedelia from long after the flower-power dream had curdled, reflecting the turbulent state of West Germany in the late 60s.
ROCK MUSIC
MTV

Girlpool, A Band Defined By The Unity Of Two, Invite Collaboration

In the eight years the Los Angeles band Girlpool have been around, the project has taken friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad from their teenage years into adulthood, and through the far corners of genre and sound. The spare, folk-inspired tracks on the duo’s 2015 debut album Before the World Was Big merged with dreamy pop melodies and indie-rock riffs as they continued to mature and experiment. Four years later, the introspective writing on the melancholy collection What Chaos Is Imaginary showcased the duo’s sensitive, insightful views of growing up and the world around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
MUSIC
NPR

Albert Ayler made sublime music. The world was not ready

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.
MUSIC
NPR

In the studio for International Jazz Day

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music. By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly...
FESTIVAL
classicfm.com

Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing

Prior to the concert, the audience was told the pianist had been experiencing a shortness of breath. Last week, Georgian-American pianist Alexander Toradze was scheduled to perform two concertos with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA, based in Vancouver Washington. However, the classical musician, who turns 70 next month, had been...
MUSIC

