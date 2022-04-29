ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait and Willie Nelson & Family in concert

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please...

Whiskey Riff

A Complete List Of All The Songs George Strait Actually Wrote

Actually, I know I am… but let’s get into it. It seems like there’s a never-ending debate in the country music world about whether or not George Strait can really be considered The King of country if he didn’t write, or at least co-write, the majority of his songs and biggest hits.
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Singles That Shockingly Were NOT Number Ones

When you think of country music, you think of George Strait. The undisputed King of Country Music, George’s career spanned across five decades featuring over 100 singles, 60 of which have become number ones. Of course, 60 number ones is good enough for, oh I don’t know… the most...
George Strait
Willie Nelson
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Strait Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His 25th Studio Album ‘Troubadour’

Troubadour is one of my favorite records from The King. And on this date in 2008, George Strait was at #1 on the country chart with his 25th studio album. The lead single, “I Saw God Today”, was the highest-debuting single of his career, and also became his 43rd #1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts. He even won his very first Grammy for Best Country Album with this record.
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
Whiskey Riff

Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards”

The year was 1982. King George had a few singles under his belt, including his first number one, “Fool Hearted Memory,” and he was gearing up for a show at Son Valley in Victoria, Texas. “Back when I was the 19-year-old associate producer for “The Weekend Journal” on Victoria, Texas’ tiny ABC affiliate KXIX-TV, one of the artists we interviewed was a fresh young country artist with a winning smile. His name was George Strait, and ever since our show […] The post Rare Interview With George Strait From 1982 Claims He Can “Make A Cowgirl’s Jeans Twitch At 100 Yards” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila”

I love everything about this. Randall King and his girlfriend Brittany Warthan teamed up for an acoustic duet of Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” that I can’t get enough of. The song was originally written by Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, and released as the fourth single from Kenny’s 2010 album Hemingway’s Whiskey. His original also features a guest vocal from Grace Potter, who you might know as the lead singer of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. It was also nominated […] The post Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
Taste of Country

The Grand Ole Opry Is Going Back to the ’90s

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the country music of the 1990s with its upcoming "Opry Loves the '90s" experience. Kicking off May 16, the experience will toast to all the artists that made the '90s a standout decade for country music. The experience will include a special exhibition, which will feature stage wear and artifacts from Opry members including Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and more.
