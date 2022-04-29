ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Saudi Arabia may cut June crude prices to Asia from record highs

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut prices for crude grades sold to Asia in June after benchmarks slumped from records in the previous month as COVID lockdowns curbed demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, traders said on Friday. Global markets were...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses fall as oil prices plunge

April 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, tracking global shares, as oil prices tumbled nearly 5% on concerns over the impact of rising interest rates and China's COVID-19 lockdowns on global economic growth. Asian markets suffered their worst session in over a month...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Tan
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Asia#Oil Markets#Reuters#Covid#Russian#European#Arab#Chinese
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises, but U.S. rate hike bets set up monthly drop

* U.S. economy unexpectedly contracts in the first quarter * Dollar off 20-year highs * Silver, platinum also headed for monthly drops (Updates prices, details) By Bharat Gautam April 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but bullion was likely to log its first monthly drop since January on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,905.67 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, but had lost about 1.6% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,908.10. The disappointing U.S. GDP number could take some pressure off the Fed to tighten quite as aggressively as it has hinted, a rhetoric that has pressured gold in recent weeks, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. "That has given gold a bit of a lifeline, and knocked the dollar back just a bit. I don't expect these moves to continue though," Spivak added. Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year, but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold prices were headed for their first monthly percentage drop since January, with the dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields strengthening this month. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. The dollar edged off a 20-year high it reached against rivals in the previous session. "The freight train, otherwise known as the U.S. dollar, will have to slow down at some point. And that could bode well for gold when it does," trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said in a note. Spot silver gained 0.9% to $23.34 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $924.49, and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,247.63. All were set for monthly falls. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)
MARKETS
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy