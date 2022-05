Recently, IBM announced an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.65 per share. This will be payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders who were on the company’s record as of May 10, 2022. This is the company’s 27th dividend increase in a row. The company has been paying consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916. What does IBM's dividend increase mean for investors and can IBM maintain its dividends going forward?

