Mendocino, CA

‘A Flower That Bees Prefer’— Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens 43rd Annual Rhododendron Show

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens:. Each year, the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society (ARS) partners with Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens to showcase some of the best rhododendron specimens on the west coast. The 43rd annual John Druecker Memorial Rhododendron Show will...

Lifestyle
