Reckitt price hikes drive 5.6% first-quarter sales growth

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Reckitt Benckiser Group beat first-quarter sales expectations on Friday, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes. Consumer goods makers from Procter & Gamble to Nestle have for months sought to raise prices in the face of higher...

